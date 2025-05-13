Chez Riot Office Space / ūti architectes

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Marais, the site offered a bare, open floor. We wanted to preserve as much as possible the generous feeling of space. A large stretch of open-plan desks runs along the main façade, while meeting rooms are arranged around the building's inner courtyard, shielded from the noise of the street.

At the heart of the office, a spacious and modular kitchen becomes a pivotal space — a place for spontaneous meetings, shared lunches, after-work gatherings, and celebrations.

All the furniture was custom-designed, always seeking a balance between material efficiency, minimalism, and a sense of warmth. Most of the joints are mechanical, the big wooden kitchen tables are set on wheels, allowing the space to evolve and adapt over time.