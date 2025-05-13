Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
Chez Riot Office Space / ūti architectes

Chez Riot Office Space / ūti architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: ūti architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ūti architectes
  • Lead Architects: ūti architectes
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Marais, the site offered a bare, open floor. We wanted to preserve as much as possible the generous feeling of space. A large stretch of open-plan desks runs along the main façade, while meeting rooms are arranged around the building's inner courtyard, shielded from the noise of the street. 

Chez Riot Office Space / ūti architectes - Image 25 of 25
At the heart of the office, a spacious and modular kitchen becomes a pivotal space — a place for spontaneous meetings, shared lunches, after-work gatherings, and celebrations.

All the furniture was custom-designed, always seeking a balance between material efficiency, minimalism, and a sense of warmth. Most of the joints are mechanical, the big wooden kitchen tables are set on wheels, allowing the space to evolve and adapt over time.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Chez Riot Office Space / ūti architectes" 13 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028579/chez-riot-office-space-uti-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

