Senvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space

Senvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Image 2 of 19Senvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, GardenSenvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontSenvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space - Interior Photography, Waterfront, GardenSenvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space - More Images+ 14

Landscape Architecture, Park, Renovation
Lithuania
  • Architects: PUPA Life Over Space
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aistė Rakauskaitė
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Wienerberger, Kompan playgrounds
  • Lead Architects: Tadas Jonauskis, Justina Muliuolytė, Ignas Račkauskas, Lukas Kulikauskas, Augustas Makrickas, Ramunė Baniulienė, Linas Ūsas
Text description provided by the architects. Senvagė Park, located in the old town of Panevėžys, Lithuania, underwent a major renovation in 2022, transforming it into one of the city's key landmarks. The red brick loop path around the pond has become the most popular spot for recreational walks, while new piers, bridges, and wooden terraces allow visitors to get closer to the water. The small island serves as a cozy retreat for gatherings and sunbathing.

The renovation of Senvagė Park was crucial in reshaping Panevėžys' image. Once known for its industrial past and history of criminal activity, Panevėžys has become an appealing place to live, offering great public spaces and a vibrant cultural life. This transformation began with the revitalization of public areas in the historical center. While Senvagė was always a scenic spot, decades of neglect had left it with deteriorating infrastructure and limited appeal. Accessibility was also a challenge due to height differences and numerous stairs.

The new design for Senvagė Park had several key goals: establish a fresh city identity, improve accessibility, bring people closer to the water, and foster community. The main goal was to create a new city landmark, a "postcard" destination that would inspire residents to see the city with fresh eyes. The red brick loop path, connecting various points of interest and pocket spaces, quickly became a recognizable feature for leisurely strolls. Improving accessibility was also a priority. Height differences and stairs had made the park difficult to navigate, particularly for those with mobility challenges. Newly designed paths, ramps, bridges, and cycling routes now link neighborhoods, viewpoints, and public buildings, making the park much more accessible.

Another objective was to bring people closer to the water. Piers, bridges, and terraces now encourage interaction with the lake, while the island offers a peaceful space for relaxation and sunbathing. Most importantly, Senvagė Park is a space for the community. It includes playgrounds, a sports area, cafe terraces, and spaces for markets and festivals. Panevėžys is known for its sporting events, especially swimming and triathlons, many of which take place in the park. Local triathletes even helped design the park, providing input on pier sizes and distances, ensuring it suited sports competitions.

With its simple design, improved routes, use of natural materials, and increased greenery, Senvagė has become a favorite among residents. It's now a hub for festivals, daily meetings, and walks, while also attracting tourists. This surge in activity has led to more cafes, events, and overall livability. Senvagė Park truly is the heart of Panevėžys. In 2024, the project was awarded among the five best architectural works in Lithuania in the biennial exhibition "Introspection".

Project location

Address:A. Jakšto g. 18, Panevėžys, 35144, Lithuania

PUPA Life Over Space
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkRefurbishmentRenovationLithuania
Cite: "Senvagė Park / PUPA Life Over Space" 04 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028555/senvage-park-pupa-life-over-space> ISSN 0719-8884

