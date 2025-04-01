Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Save

CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 16CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 3 of 16CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairCIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodCIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Shibuya, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 16
© Tetsuya Ito

Text description provided by the architects. A low-key restaurant has opened in a secluded residential area in Yoyogi. It is located where a small cafe and grocery store, "FarmMart & Friends," that we previously designed had been. In a newly rented corner of the space, a small, special place where strangers could sit side by side and enjoy a meal was born.

Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 3 of 16
© Tetsuya Ito
Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 16 of 16
Plan and Section
Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Tetsuya Ito

The name is "CIMI restorant." "Cimi (or Jimi)" implies the quality and productivity of the land in Japanese. The restaurant project aims to think about and share food that will contribute to people's and the earth's health. In addition to the vegan menu, diners can choose from courses featuring ingredients such as venison and oysters that contribute to solving environmental issues in Japan. The aim is to create a place where people with different eating styles can come together and share a meal. The restaurant is designed to bring people with different backgrounds and ideas together and allow them to engage in spontaneous conversation.

Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 13 of 16
© Tetsuya Ito
Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 11 of 16
© Tetsuya Ito

The table where people sit side by side is made of a red cedar log originally cut from two twisted trees merged into one. It was sliced up, and the three stumps were used as legs, with five thinner slabs of log used as the tabletop, providing leg room underneath it. In addition, four round concave and convex shapes form on the edges, and the convex shapes make it easy to loosely form groups. At first, people would keep to themselves, but before long, they start to hear the voices of the people next to them and find themselves chatting over common topics and sharing the same space with others. At the end of the meal, a big circle of people would form, and everyone would chat away.

Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Table, Chair
© Tetsuya Ito
Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Tetsuya Ito

To begin with, this red cedar was not something one could quickly obtain. Because it was not up to the standards, it had been lying dormant in Shinkiba. In the Internet age, however, even these non-standard materials have become available for one-to-one sales and now see the light of day. Seizing this opportunity, Monosus, the business owner of CIMI at the time, organized the "WOOD STOCK YARD" project to sell dead-stock lumber in collaboration with Takahiro Lumber and was looking for buyers. With the launch of this restaurant project, a proper match was made between the supplier and the buyer, leading to the creation of a restaurant where people gather around a large table.

Save this picture!
CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Tetsuya Ito

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsJapan
Cite: "CIMI Restaurant / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028550/cimi-restaurant-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags