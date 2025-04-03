Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Nossa House / Studio Astolfi

Nossa House / Studio Astolfi

Save

Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Exterior PhotographyNossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairNossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingNossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkNossa House / Studio Astolfi - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Campinho, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal
  • Architects: Studio Astolfi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Joana Astolfi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 6 of 50
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Astolfi has once again produced a work of detail and quality in yet another project that pays tribute to the Alentejo. Owned by José Avillez and Sofia Ulrich, CASA NOSSA is a luxury rural hotel near Reguengos de Monsaraz, with unobstructed views of the Alqueva lake and the surrounding Alentejo landscape. The outdoor area dazzles with its natural beauty and the different nooks and crannies where you can rest and relax.

Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 18 of 50
© Francisco Nogueira

However, it is inside that Studio Astolfi shines in all its essence, presenting a cohesive and cosy project that includes several custom-designed pieces in wood, straw, stone, ceramics and other materials of organic origin. CASA NOSSA was designed down to the last detail in the purest sense of the word, and practically every object, piece of furniture and other details were custom-designed and produced specifically for this project. There are, therefore, several signature pieces, including the large sofa in the Sala da Ruína, the inlaid furniture in the Sala de Caça, the armchairs in the cinema room, and all the elements in the wine cellar, among others. 

Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 12 of 50
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 45 of 50
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira

The colour palette reacts to the transversal mood of the project, such as terracotta, darker oranges and reds, which contrast with the lime-white of the walls. The objects chosen in the decoration complement the palette with other more complex shades, creating a chromatic picture of comfort and sophistication.

Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Interior Photography, Wood
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 35 of 50
© Francisco Nogueira

The inspiration for this project was the Alentejo and the house's surroundings, respecting its location and the intimate contact with nature, both outside and inside. The idea was to create a haven of well-being and hospitality in the middle of the Alentejo landscape, in isolation, but with everything guests might need. It gives a feeling of an inhabited home, with life and sophistication, lots of detail, and care in the choice of materials and decorative objects. The result is a house worthy of its name, with 10 suites with patios, balconies or porches, a large living room connected to the dining room, a library and bar, a cinema room, a wine cellar and an outdoor area complete with a fire pit.

Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Image 49 of 50
Section
Save this picture!
Nossa House / Studio Astolfi - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Astolfi
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Nossa House / Studio Astolfi" [Casa Nossa / Studio Astolfi] 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028527/nossa-house-studio-astolfi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags