Nossa House / Studio Astolfi

+ 45

Houses • Campinho, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal Architects: Studio Astolfi

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Joana Astolfi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Astolfi has once again produced a work of detail and quality in yet another project that pays tribute to the Alentejo. Owned by José Avillez and Sofia Ulrich, CASA NOSSA is a luxury rural hotel near Reguengos de Monsaraz, with unobstructed views of the Alqueva lake and the surrounding Alentejo landscape. The outdoor area dazzles with its natural beauty and the different nooks and crannies where you can rest and relax.

However, it is inside that Studio Astolfi shines in all its essence, presenting a cohesive and cosy project that includes several custom-designed pieces in wood, straw, stone, ceramics and other materials of organic origin. CASA NOSSA was designed down to the last detail in the purest sense of the word, and practically every object, piece of furniture and other details were custom-designed and produced specifically for this project. There are, therefore, several signature pieces, including the large sofa in the Sala da Ruína, the inlaid furniture in the Sala de Caça, the armchairs in the cinema room, and all the elements in the wine cellar, among others.

The colour palette reacts to the transversal mood of the project, such as terracotta, darker oranges and reds, which contrast with the lime-white of the walls. The objects chosen in the decoration complement the palette with other more complex shades, creating a chromatic picture of comfort and sophistication.

The inspiration for this project was the Alentejo and the house's surroundings, respecting its location and the intimate contact with nature, both outside and inside. The idea was to create a haven of well-being and hospitality in the middle of the Alentejo landscape, in isolation, but with everything guests might need. It gives a feeling of an inhabited home, with life and sophistication, lots of detail, and care in the choice of materials and decorative objects. The result is a house worthy of its name, with 10 suites with patios, balconies or porches, a large living room connected to the dining room, a library and bar, a cinema room, a wine cellar and an outdoor area complete with a fire pit.