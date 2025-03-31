Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Skaistakalnis Park / PUPA Life Over Space

Skaistakalnis Park / PUPA Life Over Space

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Park, Pedestrian Bridge, Renovation
Lithuania
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Skaistakalnis Park is the oldest park in Panevėžys, Lithuania. Set in a scenic landscape along the bend of the Nevežis River, the park features hilly, wooded areas, small streams, and ponds. The architectural team "PUPA / Life Over Space" redesigned the park to enhance its beauty and accessibility. New bridges and paths improved access to previously hidden areas, while new activity zones, refreshed greenery, and increased biodiversity made the park more enjoyable for citizens.

© Aistė Rakauskaitė
© Aistė Rakauskaitė

The park has a rich history, originating as part of a historic manor in the late 19th century. In the early 20th century, the poet's homestead in the park was a hub of cultural life. Later, various sports facilities were added, and the park hosted training sessions and competitions. However, in the 1970s, active sports were moved elsewhere to protect the natural environment. Though good for nature, this decision left the park neglected and overgrown for decades. This changed in 2016 when the Panevėžys municipality prioritized improving the city's image and quality of life by investing in public spaces, arts, and culture, including Skaistakalnis Park.

Plan

In 2017, "PUPA / Life Over Space" won the competition to redesign the park and its historic homestead. The primary goal was to preserve the park's natural forested character while creating spaces for entertainment and leisure. Different zones were designed: areas for gatherings and cultural events near the arts center in the historic manor, sports and activity zones by the main bridge, playgrounds, and smaller meeting spaces with benches throughout the park.

© Aistė Rakauskaitė
© Aistė Rakauskaitė

The historic homestead, a red brick heritage building, became a key attraction. It was renovated and expanded with a modern glass extension housing workshops and residencies, blending with the surrounding landscape. The area around the arts center is used for community events, with wooden terraces hosting readings, concerts, fairs, and exhibitions. One terrace is built on the former manor barn site, incorporating its ruins and original masonry. Gardens and orchards are maintained by local citizens. Bridges also play a defining role in the park's new identity. Both reconstructed and new bridges feature a design with vertical wooden planks. The main bridge across the Nevežis River, once inaccessible to wheelchairs, strollers, and cyclists, now includes ramps and an observation area for resting and viewing events. Smaller bridges over streams add charm and playfulness to the landscape of Skaistakalnis Park.

© Aistė Rakauskaitė
© Norbert Tukaj

Skaistakalnis Park has been transformed into a vibrant, accessible space that balances nature with community activities, honoring its rich history while meeting modern needs. Its thoughtful redesign has made it a beloved destination for citizens, fostering both cultural engagement and outdoor recreation for generations to come. In 2024, the arts center in the historic manor—Skaistakalnis Park's main attraction and cultural hub—was recognized as the Best Recreational Architecture Project in Lithuania for its exceptional design and impact.

© Aistė Rakauskaitė

