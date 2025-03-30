Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam, ChairNamana House / Wright Inspires - Image 3 of 45Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodNamana House / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Balcony, DeckNamana House / Wright Inspires

Houses
India
  • Architects: Wright Inspires
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2745 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Wienerberger, ACC, Asian Paints, Baliapatnam tiles, Fenesta, Hettich & Hafele, LedLum
  • Lead Architect: Ar.Prathima Seethur
  • Project Architects: Ar.Charishma Kekada, Ar.Atchaya Gopalsamy, Ar. Swathi Kumar, Ar. Sujay V
  • Contractor: Balaji Constructions- Satish
  • Electrical: Kashyap Electricals
  • Plumbing: Ekambaram Babu Plumbing works
  • Interior: Suresh and team
  • Carpenter: Balaji Constructions
  • Fabrication: Manju fabricator
  • Painting: Sathyanarayan Prajapathi
  • Structural Consultant: Uru consultants
  • Flooring: OM INC contractors
  • Country: India
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Text description provided by the architects. Namana is an east-facing home situated on a compact 60'x50' plot beside a serene vineyard. Designed for a family of three, the single-story residence emphasizes spatial fluidity, natural illumination, and a tactile material palette that evokes warmth and simplicity.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 3 of 45
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 40 of 45
Ground Floor Plan
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

The plan comprises three bedrooms, an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, a deity room, and a recreational basement. The spatial arrangement ensures visual continuity while preserving zones of privacy. Skylights, jaalis, and voids are thoughtfully placed to channel daylight into the interiors, creating a soft interplay of light and shadow that shifts with the day.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

A monolithic slab of natural stone defines the deity room, its intricate grains imparting a quiet, sculptural presence. This stone slab continues into the foyer, creating a seamless visual transition and anchoring the home's material expression. Framing the main entrance, vertically positioned stone slabs offer a restrained yet impactful gesture, grounding the façade.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 27 of 45
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

The basement is articulated through corrugated sheet shuttering, giving the exposed concrete walls a textural rhythm that enhances both aesthetics and acoustics. The uneven surfaces scatter and absorb sound, reducing reverberation and making the basement ideal for activities like music, films, or gatherings.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 39 of 45
Basement Floor Plan
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Stepped seating adds to the basement's versatility, seamlessly combining informal lounging and storage solutions. The layered configuration is not just practical but also reinforces the textural depth of the space, creating a visually engaging yet highly functional area.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 43 of 45
Section
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Lighting
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Exposed clay blocks, filler slabs, and natural stone are chosen for their thermal efficiency, durability, and contextual relevance. The exposed clay blocks lend a textured vibrancy to the walls, while the angular profiles of the filler slabs create rhythmic ceilings that enhance spatial character and thermal performance. Natural stone surfaces, with their inherent grains and tones, act as quiet yet powerful focal points throughout the design.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 11 of 45
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Glass is incorporated into the walls, allowing natural light to stream through in stripes during the day, creating an intriguing detail. Leather-finished Kota limestone is used throughout Namana for its understated elegance, durability, and practicality. Its soft texture and muted tones bring warmth to the interiors while enhancing the home's earthy aesthetic.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 42 of 45
Elevation
Namana House / Wright Inspires - Image 38 of 45
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Passive strategies like skylights and jaalis enhance ventilation and illumination, reducing dependence on artificial systems. These elements, combined with the tactile material palette, ground the home in its surroundings and establish a dialogue with the natural environment. The design of the home creates a serene conversation between its structure, light, and materials, cultivating a feeling of tranquility and harmony.

Namana House / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Deck
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Wright Inspires
Cite: "Namana House / Wright Inspires" 30 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

