World
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 2 of 26Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 3 of 26Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 4 of 26Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 5 of 26Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Ningbo, China
  • Design Team: Miaojie Ted ZHANG, Veronica Smith (Found Projects), Xinhao LI, Tianyu KAN, Weilun CHEN (Atelier Noirs)
  • Local Design Institute: Zhejiang Huazhi Design Institute
  • Architeture: Jianping XU, Jianhua DAI, Huijie Lin
  • Structure: Fangtong XIANG, Wei WANG, Kun ZHANG
  • Landscape: Xin ZHANG, Jiafeng CHEN
  • MEP: Zheren LI, Jiangang GU, Dingchun LV, Pei CHEN
  • Lighting Consultant: ELA Lighting
  • General Contractor: Xuegang WANG
  • Special Acknowledgement: Peinan REN
  • Comepititon Organizer: Shanghai OneTenth Culture and Art Co., Ltd.
  • Client: The Government of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; The Government of Xinqiao Town, Xiangshan County, Ningbo City Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Transportation Bureau of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Haibo Cultural and Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd., Xiangshan County
  • City: Ningbo
  • Country: China
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 2 of 26
© Atelier Noirs

Text description provided by the architects. Columnating is a scenic overlook pavilion located along a highway by the ocean. The site, consisting of three parts, unifies the viewing pavilion, parking lot, and lawn into a single territory by introducing a curved concrete retaining wall. The height of the retaining wall gradually increases from east to west, reminiscent of large land art that interacts with the terrain.

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 12 of 26
© Atelier Noirs
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 4 of 26
© Atelier Noirs

The oceanfront pavilion inherits the existing structural grid and expands it toward the south. The existing column grids provide a basic rhythm for positioning the new matrix of columns in different scales: Small columns made out of steel, Medium concrete columns, Large columns as wall-bench, and an Extra-large column of a periscope tower.

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Atelier Noirs
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 16 of 26
Plan

These substantial forms serve as outdoor furniture, providing tables and benches for visitors. The periscope tower pierces through the thin roof, allowing people to look upwards and see the reflection of distant landscapes.

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 9 of 26
© Atelier Noirs
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 5 of 26
© Atelier Noirs

The open plan under the aluminum-covered roof is free, allowing people to move freely and interact with each sculptural object. The ceiling features alternating fully reflective mirror surfaces and frosted stainless steel panels, casting dynamic light effects.

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 15 of 26
© Atelier Noirs
Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 11 of 26
© Atelier Noirs

The rammed concrete added a texture to the columns, echoing the stripes of the ceiling. Long tables provide shaded resting areas, allowing travelers to enjoy coastal views while immersed in the dialogue between architecture and nature. 

Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 8 of 26
© Atelier Noirs

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Xiangshan, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

About this office
Found Projects
Office
Atelier Noirs
Office

Cite: "Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs" 11 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028476/columnating-found-projects-plus-atelier-noirs> ISSN 0719-8884

© Atelier Noirs

柱之亭 Columnating / Found Projects + 明暗研究室

