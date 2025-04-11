Columnating / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs

+ 21

Design Team: Miaojie Ted ZHANG, Veronica Smith (Found Projects), Xinhao LI, Tianyu KAN, Weilun CHEN (Atelier Noirs)

Local Design Institute: Zhejiang Huazhi Design Institute

Architeture: Jianping XU, Jianhua DAI, Huijie Lin

Structure: Fangtong XIANG, Wei WANG, Kun ZHANG

Landscape: Xin ZHANG, Jiafeng CHEN

MEP: Zheren LI, Jiangang GU, Dingchun LV, Pei CHEN

Lighting Consultant: ELA Lighting

General Contractor: Xuegang WANG

Special Acknowledgement: Peinan REN

Comepititon Organizer: Shanghai OneTenth Culture and Art Co., Ltd.

Client: The Government of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; The Government of Xinqiao Town, Xiangshan County, Ningbo City Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Transportation Bureau of Xiangshan County, Ningbo City; Haibo Cultural and Sports Industry Development Co., Ltd., Xiangshan County

City: Ningbo

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Columnating is a scenic overlook pavilion located along a highway by the ocean. The site, consisting of three parts, unifies the viewing pavilion, parking lot, and lawn into a single territory by introducing a curved concrete retaining wall. The height of the retaining wall gradually increases from east to west, reminiscent of large land art that interacts with the terrain.

The oceanfront pavilion inherits the existing structural grid and expands it toward the south. The existing column grids provide a basic rhythm for positioning the new matrix of columns in different scales: Small columns made out of steel, Medium concrete columns, Large columns as wall-bench, and an Extra-large column of a periscope tower.

These substantial forms serve as outdoor furniture, providing tables and benches for visitors. The periscope tower pierces through the thin roof, allowing people to look upwards and see the reflection of distant landscapes.

The open plan under the aluminum-covered roof is free, allowing people to move freely and interact with each sculptural object. The ceiling features alternating fully reflective mirror surfaces and frosted stainless steel panels, casting dynamic light effects.

The rammed concrete added a texture to the columns, echoing the stripes of the ceiling. Long tables provide shaded resting areas, allowing travelers to enjoy coastal views while immersed in the dialogue between architecture and nature.