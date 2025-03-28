Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field)

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 2 of 20AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Interior PhotographyAGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairAGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery, Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Thailand
AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Exterior Photography
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The AGAL Gallery, originally a well-preserved two-story home built over 30 years ago, now stands as a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. When the designer was tasked with renovating the space to reflect AGAL's distinctive identity—an elegant fusion of Thai-Chinese design— the approach was centered on preserving the building's original structure while adding contemporary touches.

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© W Workspace

The result is a seamless integration of old-world charm with new-age sophistication. The home's layout, featuring long, narrow rooms, lent itself perfectly to a showroom design. The designer reimagined the space by creating a central hallway that connects the rooms while incorporating AGAL's signature handcrafted materials throughout the interior. This design not only respects the original architecture but also adds a fresh modernity that defines the AGAL Gallery.

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Interior Photography
© W Workspace
AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 2 of 20
© W Workspace

Alongside the renovation of the home, a modern photography studio, "Saeng Ngao Sathan" (Place of Light and Shadow), was added next to the gallery. The studio, designed to reflect the owner's passion for photography, complements the gallery while introducing a contrasting minimalist style. Both the renovated gallery and the new studio are equally integral to the project, with the two spaces connected through a shared gathering area under a waffle roof, creating a harmonious blend of antique and modern aesthetics.

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 10 of 20
© W Workspace
AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 17 of 20
© W Workspace

The AGAL Gallery is more than just a furniture studio; it is a celebration of Oriental design and craftsmanship. Known for its bold use of antique Thai-Chinese elements, AGAL has developed unique techniques, such as brass casting and gold leaf application, which set its pieces apart. The gallery's design reflects this craftsmanship, creating an immersive brand experience. A vibrant red walkway connects the chamber-like display rooms, each of which highlights different furniture styles and techniques.

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© W Workspace
AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Image 12 of 20
© W Workspace

The AGAL Gallery features a vibrant red walkway connecting chamber-like display rooms, each showcasing different furniture styles and craftsmanshiptechniques. The designer designed the space to tell a cohesive story, using contrasting light and shadow to define and enhance each room. The red walkway unifies the brand experience, highlighting AGAL's expertise in furniture, sculpture, and painting with light and shadow.

AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field) - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© W Workspace

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

About this office
IF (Integrated Field)
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureThailand

Cite: "AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field)" 28 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

