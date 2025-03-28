AGAL Gallery / IF (Integrated Field)

+ 15

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The AGAL Gallery, originally a well-preserved two-story home built over 30 years ago, now stands as a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. When the designer was tasked with renovating the space to reflect AGAL's distinctive identity—an elegant fusion of Thai-Chinese design— the approach was centered on preserving the building's original structure while adding contemporary touches.

The result is a seamless integration of old-world charm with new-age sophistication. The home's layout, featuring long, narrow rooms, lent itself perfectly to a showroom design. The designer reimagined the space by creating a central hallway that connects the rooms while incorporating AGAL's signature handcrafted materials throughout the interior. This design not only respects the original architecture but also adds a fresh modernity that defines the AGAL Gallery.

Alongside the renovation of the home, a modern photography studio, "Saeng Ngao Sathan" (Place of Light and Shadow), was added next to the gallery. The studio, designed to reflect the owner's passion for photography, complements the gallery while introducing a contrasting minimalist style. Both the renovated gallery and the new studio are equally integral to the project, with the two spaces connected through a shared gathering area under a waffle roof, creating a harmonious blend of antique and modern aesthetics.

The AGAL Gallery is more than just a furniture studio; it is a celebration of Oriental design and craftsmanship. Known for its bold use of antique Thai-Chinese elements, AGAL has developed unique techniques, such as brass casting and gold leaf application, which set its pieces apart. The gallery's design reflects this craftsmanship, creating an immersive brand experience. A vibrant red walkway connects the chamber-like display rooms, each of which highlights different furniture styles and techniques.

The AGAL Gallery features a vibrant red walkway connecting chamber-like display rooms, each showcasing different furniture styles and craftsmanshiptechniques. The designer designed the space to tell a cohesive story, using contrasting light and shadow to define and enhance each room. The red walkway unifies the brand experience, highlighting AGAL's expertise in furniture, sculpture, and painting with light and shadow.