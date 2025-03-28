Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
  • Collaborative Build: Corey Baker (Industrial Designer), JP Building Group PTY LTD
  • Engineer: Fusion Engineering Group
  • Landscape Consultant: James Wallace
  • Lead Carpenter / Craftsman: Oliver Smith
  • Styling: ARCH STYLING- Cat Brown
  • Country: Australia
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Column
© Tom Blachford

A Sanctuary of Light, Air, and Connection – The Hug House is a carefully crafted composition of spatial layering, material richness, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration. Designed to embrace its natural surroundings, the home is anchored by a central courtyard —a green heart that fosters privacy while allowing the architecture to breathe.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 8 of 32
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 5 of 32
© Tom Blachford

At the front of the site, the heritage portion of the home has been meticulously restored to its former glory, preserving its architectural character while seamlessly integrating a new functional program. This part of the home accommodates three bedrooms, a bathroom, an ensuite, a laundry, a mudroom, and a powder room, ensuring a balance between tradition and contemporary living. The restoration extends beyond preservation, blending the vernacular of the existing pitched rooflines with a contemporary interpretation in the rear addition, creating a cohesive yet distinct dialogue between old and new.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam
© Tom Blachford

A key design gesture is the interplay of solid and void, where large sliding doors dissolve boundaries, allowing the interiors to expand into the courtyard. The level change between the retreat, kitchen, and living-dining areas subtly defines each zone, creating a sense of openness while maintaining intimacy.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Tom Blachford

The elevated rear deck extends the living and alfresco areas, seemingly floating above the landscape, stretching the elevation of the building while forming a sculpted edge—both a seat and a threshold that frames the courtyard as its own realm.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Image 27 of 32
© Tom Blachford

Materiality plays a vital role in grounding the house within its context. The solidity of concrete floors is softened by accents of hardwood blackbutt plywood, which is expressed in the vaulted ceiling beams, bespoke joinery, and the threshold tunnel that mediates between old and new. This interplay of textures enhances the warmth and tactility of the spaces.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood
© Tom Blachford
Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Sink, Bathtub
© Tom Blachford

The home's siting has been carefully considered to create a true sense of retreat from its suburban context. The neighbouring dwelling to the southern boundary is discreetly concealed through the courtyard's positioning, reinforcing privacy while maximising views towards the towering eucalyptus canopies beyond. Within the living spaces, high windows frame the treetops, filtering light while shielding views of the perimeter fencing—crafting a world that feels enclosed yet deeply connected to nature. At its core, the Hug House is an expression of FIGR's architectural philosophy—one that values fluidity, material honesty, and an intimate dialogue between built form and landscape.

Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Tom Blachford

Project gallery

About this office
FIGR Architecture & Design
Projects | Built Projects | Selected Projects | Residential Architecture | Houses | Australia
Cite: "Hug House / FIGR Architecture & Design" 28 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028473/hug-house-figr-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

