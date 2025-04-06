Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Germany
  5. ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH

ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH

Save

ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 2 of 26ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 3 of 26ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 4 of 26ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 5 of 26ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion, Research
Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 2 of 26
© DDF_KIT

Text description provided by the architects. ReSidence presents a forward-looking approach to multi-storey construction by uniting natural materials with low-impact digital fabrication techniques. The combination of willow, earth, flax, and wood demonstrates how challenges inherent to natural materials can be transformed into opportunities, empowering architects to actively shape and design change. Inspired by traditional half-timbered construction techniques, where willow and earth serve as non-structural infill, this project synergistically combines these materials into low-emission, structurally effective building elements.

Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 5 of 26
© DDF_KIT
Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 20 of 26
Drawing - Axonometry Residence
Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 4 of 26
© DDF_KIT

The architectural concept relies on a modular configuration in which the 3.6 x 1.2-meter hybrid earth-willow-timber elements are slotted into a timber frame. The ceiling slab components not only enhance the building's structural function but also introduce a distinctive architectural character that reflects a thoughtful integration of form and materiality. The façade system consists of flax fiber composite elements that span the area between the primary load-bearing structure and carry the point-supported façade. This modular design ensures that each component can be removed without generating waste, supporting a truly closed-loop material lifecycle. After deconstruction, the constituent materials—willow, earth, flax, and wood—can be returned via local material cycles or reused as components in different projects.

Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 3 of 26
© DDF_KIT

Willow is used as a tensile reinforcement and is arranged into spatial 'rebar' structures, while earth acts in compression, forming stable modules that echo the performance of steel-reinforced concrete yet significantly reduce environmental impact. Flax fibers and timber complement these materials, facilitating a hybrid system that promotes closed material cycles and supports a circular local bio-economy. These materials and the novel processes involved in their fabrication act as design drivers, inspiring new approaches to architecture that merge sustainability with design exploration. In turn, these approaches may enrich the building's expression with the textural qualities of natural materials, celebrating a dialogue between form and function. The materials used in ReSidence—earth, willow, flax, and wood—were carefully selected for their sustainability and ability to promote closed material cycles, contributing to a local circular bio-economy. The emphasis on local resources, such as willow grown on rewetted moorlands, underscores an ecological strategy aimed at reducing CO₂ emissions while maintaining agricultural productivity.

Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 6 of 26
© DDF_KIT

Research in digital construction technologies formed the foundation of the project, fostering innovation from initial concept to final fabrication. Digital tools played a crucial role in design exploration, structural simulations, and the advancement of construction techniques. This approach underscored the importance of synergistic research across digital and sustainable construction, building and structural design, component testing, and life cycle assessment. By integrating these fields, the project explored the interaction between materials and their potential for structural applications, highlighting the project's commitment to transforming sustainable building practices.

Save this picture!
ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH - Image 17 of 26
© DDF_KIT

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wangen im Allgäu, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Office
FibR GmbH
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHealthcare ArchitectureResearchGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHealthcare ArchitectureResearchGermany
Cite: "ReSidence Research Installation / Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) + FibR GmbH" 06 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028461/residence-research-installation-karlsruhe-institute-of-technology-kit-plus-fibr-gmbh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags