  5. Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA

Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 2 of 16Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 7 of 16Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 4 of 16Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Interior Photography, WoodChiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion, Small Scale
Italy
  • Architects: STUDIO TEPHRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mathieu Nouhen
  • Lead Team: Mathieu Nouhen, Fabrice Henry
  • Country: Italy
Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 2 of 16
© Mathieu Nouhen

Text description provided by the architects. In the dance of wind and light, the Chiostro Illuminato weaves a new connection between earth and spirituality. This modest microarchitecture, nestled near the Convent of Mount Illuminato, embodies the Franciscan principles of simplicity and mindful connection to nature. Drawing inspiration from Saint Francis's miracle of restoring sight to a blind girl, it creates a transformative experience through minimal intervention.

Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 3 of 16
© Mathieu Nouhen
Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 8 of 16
© Mathieu Nouhen

The installation honors Franciscan frugality through its essential elements: a humble wooden colonnade and simple jute walls that ripple with the surrounding fields. This deliberate restraint in materials speaks to Saint Francis's teachings on living in harmony with creation. The visitor's experience unfolds in three stages: first, an entrance that gently transforms visual perception through the humble fabric filters; then a contemplative journey around the central patio, where wind animates the space; finally, a revealing exit toward the Lunano landscape, reflecting both the historical miracle and the Franciscan appreciation for natural beauty.

Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 4 of 16
© Mathieu Nouhen

The project metamorphoses at twilight, when Italian light tints the walls orange, forming a refuge where light, freshness, and nature intertwine. This sensitive reinterpretation of the traditional cloister creates a new reading of religious heritage, where spirituality and sensoriality merge in a poetic dialogue with the environment. Like the Franciscan tradition itself, the design finds richness in simplicity and divine presence in the natural world.

Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 16 of 16
Section
Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Mathieu Nouhen

Poetry shines through every modest detail: wind sculpting the canvases, light transforming throughout the day, the permanent dialogue with the surrounding wheat fields. Architecture thus becomes a bridge between past and present, between sacred and nature, all while honoring the Franciscan ethos of finding profound meaning in the most elemental aspects of creation.

Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA - Image 14 of 16
© Mathieu Nouhen

STUDIO TEPHRA
WoodFabric

Cite: "Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA" 07 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028439/chiostro-illuminato-installation-studio-tephra> ISSN 0719-8884

