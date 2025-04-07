Chiostro Illuminato Installation / STUDIO TEPHRA

+ 11

Lead Team: Mathieu Nouhen, Fabrice Henry

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In the dance of wind and light, the Chiostro Illuminato weaves a new connection between earth and spirituality. This modest microarchitecture, nestled near the Convent of Mount Illuminato, embodies the Franciscan principles of simplicity and mindful connection to nature. Drawing inspiration from Saint Francis's miracle of restoring sight to a blind girl, it creates a transformative experience through minimal intervention.

The installation honors Franciscan frugality through its essential elements: a humble wooden colonnade and simple jute walls that ripple with the surrounding fields. This deliberate restraint in materials speaks to Saint Francis's teachings on living in harmony with creation. The visitor's experience unfolds in three stages: first, an entrance that gently transforms visual perception through the humble fabric filters; then a contemplative journey around the central patio, where wind animates the space; finally, a revealing exit toward the Lunano landscape, reflecting both the historical miracle and the Franciscan appreciation for natural beauty.

The project metamorphoses at twilight, when Italian light tints the walls orange, forming a refuge where light, freshness, and nature intertwine. This sensitive reinterpretation of the traditional cloister creates a new reading of religious heritage, where spirituality and sensoriality merge in a poetic dialogue with the environment. Like the Franciscan tradition itself, the design finds richness in simplicity and divine presence in the natural world.

Poetry shines through every modest detail: wind sculpting the canvases, light transforming throughout the day, the permanent dialogue with the surrounding wheat fields. Architecture thus becomes a bridge between past and present, between sacred and nature, all while honoring the Franciscan ethos of finding profound meaning in the most elemental aspects of creation.