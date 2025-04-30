Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton

Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton

Save

Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior PhotographyFranklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 10 of 16Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Concrete, CourtyardFranklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 4 of 16Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Germany
  • Architects Team: Louisa Hutton, Matthias Sauerbruch, Juan Lucas Young, Vera Hartmann, Jürgen Bartenschlag, Daniel Adler, Sibylle Bornefeld,Thomas Braun, Katja Correll, Christiane Delucchi, Anita Fabbiano, Larissa Götze, Philipp Hesse, Judith Larsen, Arthur Martinevski, Tanja Mähler
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pirmin Jung Deutschland GmbH, Schmidt & Laabs Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: IBA Gebäudetechnik
  • Engineering & Consulting > Building Physics/Fire Protection: Pirmin Jung Deutschland GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Timber Construction: oa.sys baut GmbH
  • Landscape Architecture: Idealice
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of the redevelopment of Benjamin Franklin Village in the north-east of Mannheim, a former residential area of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe, built in the 1950s. Surrounded by an extensive park, a district for around 10,000 people is being developed through conversion and densification, accommodating a variety of uses ranging from work, care and training to cultural, leisure and local recreational facilities.

Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 14 of 16
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Concrete, Courtyard
© Jan Bitter

The design embodies the principles of target group diversity and social integration. Four new buildings with a range of residential typologies are grouped around a shared courtyard; from cluster housing to typical family living to small individual apartments. They are connected via column-free walkways suspended and set slightly apart from the façade, which provide wide terraces for the residents to inhabit and experience spontaneous everyday encounters. The color scheme of the soffits and bulkheads further accentuates these special outdoor 'rooms'.

Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 4 of 16
© Jan Bitter

Such communal spaces are the heart of as well as a catalyst for a culture of solidarity. As an "extended living room" with kitchen, lounge, co-working space, workshops and a roof terrace, the Quartiersforum creates a focal point for togetherness in the neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 16 of 16
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 8 of 16
© Jan Bitter

The buildings have a timber frame construction with timber composite floors. Furthermore, an existing building along the north-east edge of the site was renovated and extended by adding two floors in timber construction. The grid of the timber frame allows for a high degree of floor plan variability. Each type of apartment was arranged with two different sizes, so that north-south oriented layouts with reduced depth make better use of daylight. A variety of apartment sizes, which correspond to the spatial requirements of different housing and living needs, could be implemented cost-effectively while offering options for future adaptations.

Save this picture!
Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 6 of 16
© Jan Bitter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Franklin-D.-Roosevelt-Straße 98-108, 68309 Mannheim, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sauerbruch Hutton
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Franklin Village / Sauerbruch Hutton" 30 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028436/franklin-village-sauerbruch-hutton> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags