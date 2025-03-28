Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Sweden
  5. Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture

Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture

Save

Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 2 of 29Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Exterior PhotographyTrappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodTrappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 5 of 29Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Small Scale
Sweden
  • Teachers: Maja Hallén, Joël Jouannet, Toms Kokins
  • Teacher / Carpenter: Joar Sandström
  • Students: Alva Lind, Elin Werme Oscarsson, Gustav Marklund, Jonas Eltes, Lisa Woods, Oscar Bergsten, Saga Montell
  • Additional Students Help: Alva Westlund, Axel Gillblad, Cornelia Kalle
  • Funding / Client: Länsstyrelsen Västerbotten
  • Country: Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 2 of 29
© Jonas Eltes

Text description provided by the architects. From Concept to Structure is an annual hands-on summer course offering students an intense design-build collaborative learning process embedded in a local social context. This year, the course set out to explore the island of Holmön (northern Sweden) in the Baltic Sea, which offers an opportunity to explore the questions of self-sufficiency, resilience, and community engagement.

Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Jonas Eltes
Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 26 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Jonas Eltes

The wind shelter stands adjacent to a scenic hiking trail on Trappudden in a coastal nature reserve. The land uplift is evident here – the shingle fields are covered in beautiful ancient lichens. The structure is inspired by an old sea mark – a beacon. The top of the building is at about the same level as the sea was when the first people started to inhabit Holmön. Each division of the facade represents 100 years of land uplift. This is a look-out structure and a shelter for an overnight stay, giving the travelers a cozy retreat with framed views towards the lighthouse on the neighboring island Fjäderägg.

Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 5 of 29
© Jonas Eltes

Due to the natural constraints of the site, building elements were prefabricated and transported by boat to be dropped into the ocean and naturally transported by the waves onto the shore. On-site, the structure was erected and installed without the use of any machinery. The structure rests directly on the rocks, and to resist the harsh winds, the structure reuses old cable wires anchored in surrounding stones that previously supported a sea sign no longer in use.

Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Jonas Eltes
Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 25 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 7 of 29
© Jonas Eltes

The otherwise closed structure has a skylight installed at the top to bring in natural light. A small hatch in the floor reveals an opening to the shingle fields below, serving as a space to gather around and to place your camping stove. The stone found on site operates as counterweights assisting the users in interacting with the large opening hatch. The structure is built by students from locally sourced and sawn timber under supervision of a local carpenter and UMA teachers. 

Save this picture!
Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture - Image 6 of 29
© Jonas Eltes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Holmön, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Umeå School of Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleSweden
Cite: "Trappudden Vindbåk Wind Shelter / Umeå School of Architecture" 28 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028428/trappudden-vindbak-wind-shelter-umea-school-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags