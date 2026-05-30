House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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Houses • Bolivia Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 596 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Paul Renaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project CERAMICA MAYOR Cortizo , FV , Gree , Knauf , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano Vaca, Dayane Vega Garcia, Rodrigo Farell, Guillermo Soto

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Construction Resident: Daivid Guillermo Sotomayor Vasquez

Hydrosanitary: Mario Gonzalez

Electrical Engineer: Reynaldo Melendrez

Structural Engineer: Zelmar Ybáñez

Climate: Mainter s.r.l

Carpentry: Aluminier

Locksmith: Alsevic

Flooring: Tumpar

Pool Flooring: tagomago

Country: Bolivia

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Text description provided by the architects. The name of the project comes from the presence of a large tree on the site, a Jevió, which becomes the starting point for the design. Order, modulation, rhythm, and continuity of spaces are the principles that define the architectural proposal of the house. The house was placed next to one of the property boundaries to maximize the garden area. The floor plan is L-shaped, and from the front facade, two slightly offset rectangular volumes are barely distinguishable. Only upon entering the interior is the extent of the volume perpendicular to the facade revealed, extending almost to the end of the site.