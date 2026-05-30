House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura
- Area: 596 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Paul Renaud
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Manufacturers: CERAMICA MAYOR, Cortizo, FV, Gree, Knauf, Portobello
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Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano Vaca, Dayane Vega Garcia, Rodrigo Farell, Guillermo Soto
Text description provided by the architects. The name of the project comes from the presence of a large tree on the site, a Jevió, which becomes the starting point for the design. Order, modulation, rhythm, and continuity of spaces are the principles that define the architectural proposal of the house. The house was placed next to one of the property boundaries to maximize the garden area. The floor plan is L-shaped, and from the front facade, two slightly offset rectangular volumes are barely distinguishable. Only upon entering the interior is the extent of the volume perpendicular to the facade revealed, extending almost to the end of the site.