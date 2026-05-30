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House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyHouse Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 3 of 29House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Courtyard, ConcreteHouse Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairHouse Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bolivia
  • Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  596
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CERAMICA MAYOR, Cortizo, FV, Gree, Knauf, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano Vaca, Dayane Vega Garcia, Rodrigo Farell, Guillermo Soto
  • Category: Houses
  • Construction Resident: Daivid Guillermo Sotomayor Vasquez
  • Hydrosanitary: Mario Gonzalez
  • Electrical Engineer: Reynaldo Melendrez
  • Structural Engineer: Zelmar Ybáñez
  • Climate: Mainter s.r.l
  • Carpentry: Aluminier
  • Locksmith: Alsevic
  • Flooring: Tumpar
  • Pool Flooring: tagomago
  • Country: Bolivia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The name of the project comes from the presence of a large tree on the site, a Jevió, which becomes the starting point for the design. Order, modulation, rhythm, and continuity of spaces are the principles that define the architectural proposal of the house. The house was placed next to one of the property boundaries to maximize the garden area. The floor plan is L-shaped, and from the front facade, two slightly offset rectangular volumes are barely distinguishable. Only upon entering the interior is the extent of the volume perpendicular to the facade revealed, extending almost to the end of the site.

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Cite: "House Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Jeviò / DB Estudio de Arquitectura] 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028412/house-jevio-db-estudio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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