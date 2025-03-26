Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Canada
  5. TEC Energy Office / MRDK

TEC Energy Office / MRDK

Save

TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, GlassTEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, ShelvingTEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairTEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairTEC Energy Office / MRDK - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Montreal, Canada
  • Architects: MRDK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3330 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Lesage, David Dworkind
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AND lighting, Arancia lighting, Artemide, CTL leather, Edison lighting, FLOS, Found, Hamster, Haworth, Jussaume, Kravet, Mutina, Unik Parquet
  • Contractors: Hu-Nic Construction
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the I.M. Pei's iconic Place Ville Marie tower, TEC Energy's new offices blend the timeless charm of the 1960s aesthetic with the sleek lines of contemporary design. This project reimagines traditional open-plan workspaces, crafting an atmosphere that is both welcoming and refined.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Image 11 of 27
© Alex Lesage

Upon entry, visitors are beckoned through a vestibule enclosed by a geometric screen wall composed of blocks inspired by the brutalist aesthetic of a nearby power station. This nod to Montreal's architectural history serves as a distinct gateway into the workspace.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Alex Lesage

The versatile kitchen and dining area, strategically positioned to capture natural light and offer sweeping vistas of downtown Montreal, serves as a hub for meetings and collaboration. With the urban skyline as its backdrop, this space becomes the dynamic centerpiece of the office.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Glass
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Image 27 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass
© Alex Lesage

Promoting collaboration and interaction, the open-plan layout incorporates various breakout areas. A secluded lounge area designed for home comforts is juxtaposed with a greenery-filled nook and adjacent seating, fostering dialogue among colleagues while delineating workspaces. Additionally, an adjacent phone booth offers privacy and uninterrupted workflow for employees.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alex Lesage

Acoustic considerations, vital for a conducive work environment, are seamlessly integrated throughout the space. Suspended felt baffles, echoing the rhythm of neighboring office towers, help to dampen ambient noise and conceal the exposed ceiling structure. Tectum acoustic panels, used as wainscoting in the open office, are broken up by 3 pieces of art by Caravan studio abstractly spelling out T.E.C.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Image 15 of 27
© David Dworkind
Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© David Dworkind

The two private offices, nestled in the glazed corner of the suite, draw inspiration from the distinctive form and materials of the Place Ville Marie Tower. Utilizing travertine and aluminum, these spaces exude a timeless elegance that resonates with the site's iconic identity.

Save this picture!
TEC Energy Office / MRDK - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© David Dworkind

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MRDK
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCanada

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCanada
Cite: "TEC Energy Office / MRDK" 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028396/tec-energy-office-mrdk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags