Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Casa Blanca Garden / H2

Casa Blanca Garden / H2

Save

Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa Blanca Garden / H2 - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa Blanca Garden / H2 - Image 4 of 19Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Exterior PhotographyCasa Blanca Garden / H2 - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: YH2 Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Exterior Photography
© Quang Dam

A Tranquil Mekong Garden House: A Haven Amidst Nature – Nestled in the serene landscape of Bến Tre, Casa Blanca Garden is a red-tiled roof house that gently blends into the lush canopy of surrounding trees. More than just a home, it is a peaceful retreat where one can embrace a slow-paced life, stay connected with nature, and nurture children in a fresh, loving environment.

Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Image 7 of 19
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Image 10 of 19
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Image 17 of 19
© Quang Dam

Designed with a rustic yet fully functional approach, the house reflects the essence of the Mekong Delta. The expansive tiled roof structure, resembling the shade of a grand tree, shelters the home while seamlessly integrating it into the verdant surroundings. Utilizing natural wood, reclaimed bricks, and traditional red roof tiles, the architecture pays homage to local heritage, evoking the warmth and familiarity of traditional Vietnamese homes.

Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Quang Dam

The open-plan design welcomes natural breezes, while a spacious courtyard provides a playground for the ten children, allowing them to explore and interact with nature freely. Along the veranda, a gently swaying hammock and a simple tea table invite the grandparents to unwind in the afternoon, conversing amidst the soothing sounds of birdsong and the fragrance of fruit-laden trees. Casa Blanca Garden is not just a place to live—it is a sanctuary where family values are nurtured, where time slows down, and where every moment spent together becomes a cherished memory.

Save this picture!
Casa Blanca Garden / H2 - Image 18 of 19
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YH2 Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Casa Blanca Garden / H2" 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028385/casa-blanca-garden-h2> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags