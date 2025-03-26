Casa Blanca Garden / H2

+ 14

Houses • Vietnam Architects: YH2 Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

More Specs

Less Specs

A Tranquil Mekong Garden House: A Haven Amidst Nature – Nestled in the serene landscape of Bến Tre, Casa Blanca Garden is a red-tiled roof house that gently blends into the lush canopy of surrounding trees. More than just a home, it is a peaceful retreat where one can embrace a slow-paced life, stay connected with nature, and nurture children in a fresh, loving environment.

Designed with a rustic yet fully functional approach, the house reflects the essence of the Mekong Delta. The expansive tiled roof structure, resembling the shade of a grand tree, shelters the home while seamlessly integrating it into the verdant surroundings. Utilizing natural wood, reclaimed bricks, and traditional red roof tiles, the architecture pays homage to local heritage, evoking the warmth and familiarity of traditional Vietnamese homes.

The open-plan design welcomes natural breezes, while a spacious courtyard provides a playground for the ten children, allowing them to explore and interact with nature freely. Along the veranda, a gently swaying hammock and a simple tea table invite the grandparents to unwind in the afternoon, conversing amidst the soothing sounds of birdsong and the fragrance of fruit-laden trees. Casa Blanca Garden is not just a place to live—it is a sanctuary where family values are nurtured, where time slows down, and where every moment spent together becomes a cherished memory.