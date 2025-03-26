(Un) Concrete House / Architecture Paradigm

+ 28

Houses • India Architects: Architecture Paradigm

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8100 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Shamanth Patil

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bulthaup , Decorons Trinity , Schindler , Schuco , TOTO LTD.

Lead Architects: Manoj Ladhad, Sandeep J, Prajwal Krishna

Working Drawing & Detail Drawing: Sanskruti Agarwal

Interior: Architecture Paradigm

Structure: Base Engineering Services

Civil Contractor: Adni Project Managers LLP

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design brief for the house came from the client's need for a light-filled house as they previously lived in a dimly lit house. This factor along with their love for form-finished concrete that blends into the context without being overtly loud became the driving force for design.

The site located in a leafy suburb with detached houses in Bangalore is south-facing with two sausage trees on the footpath abutting the road. The positioning of the building and its internal zoning were dictated by these trees and the site orientation. A direct relationship between the inside and outside of the house is established due to two longitudinal zones of spaces located in the east and west. The zone on the west houses the programs that need enclosure and privacy while the zone on the east is predominantly open allowing for axial connection from the rear of the house to the front. The eastern zone is sectionally modulated to allow for lateral connection between various levels of the house.

The main areas of the house operate in two levels: the first and the second. This elevated condition allows for secondary programs to be tucked beneath or occupied above the volume of the main house. The first two levels house the living, dining, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and a courtyard. Three large apertures, two of them facing south and the other facing the sky define the relationship of the house to its surroundings. The second floor of the house connects to the terrace level through a double-height space while the ground floor of the house is detached and connected only through an internal lift access. The rootedness of the house to the context is accentuated by a sunken area and garden on the ground. This move also allows for modulation in the ceiling height for larger programmatic spaces. Black-clad granite walls and black kadapa flooring in the perimeter of the sunken zone and garden with pergola-lined slits add to the idea of inhabiting an excavated cavernous space. Large sliding folding doors enclosing this area from the parking side allow for the space to open up or be limited based on the client's requirement.

The living room on the first floor is accessed through a set of cantilevered bars acting as stairs that provide relief and a green visual in the tight-bounded corner in the southeast. The house is designed to reveal a sequence of spaces combining compactness and expansiveness. From the confined foyer, one is led towards a large wood-paneled walled space that limits the western zone from the east. On the left, the living room is situated with a large aperture towards the south framed by the two sausage trees. Onto the right is the courtyard with the aperture towards the sky that allows for constant light deep into the house independent of the vagaries of direction. Mat black floor along with a semi-smooth texture of form-finished concrete, smooth wood-paneled walls, and white surfaces absorb and reflect light from these apertures to create a Chiaroscuro effect in a poetic way. The trees on the south cast playful shadows onto the interiors.

Light moves in various forms; dappled, in beams or reflected across the house due to these apertures thus becoming abstract scenery at once contemplative and vivid. Another large opening towards the northeast corner is deliberately placed to reflect light from the white surface of the neighboring house on the east and connect to small open spaces around owing to the diagonal axis. The L-shaped wall enclosing the court has been painted white to reflect light from the sky.

The second floor is accessed by a metal staircase wrapped in wood. The wood floor expands throughout the spaces on the second floor which provides a tactile base sympathetic to the natural materiality of the concrete wall and the wood-paneled walls. This level has a large double-height aperture on the south framing the lush foliage formed by the 2 trees and the sky. This expansive space is contrasted by a spiral staircase with habitable voids carved in poche. The contrast is further heightened by the red oxide flooring that spills over from the terrace level to the floor below. Towards the northern side of the expansive space is the courtyard void connecting to the floor below and a walkable skylight glass connecting to the terrace above. Another aperture towards the east diagonally connects the family room to the street below.

The terrace spaces are primarily designed for leisure and recreation. There is a raised deck fronting one of the sausage tree canopies and the other open deck is on the north side; Both are semi-covered with pergolas and a solar roof mounted on top. The materiality of these spaces is predominated by the ipe wooden deck, oxide floor, form finished concrete walls and painted corten surfaces.

In summary, the house seeks to maximize its location within the given context while blending various natural materials into a sort of coherent yet individualistic way. The programmatic definition of the spaces expressed as variously finished boxes on the exterior is akin to the material play within. The connections within the house make the inhabitants aware of each other and the external connections link the house strongly to its context.