Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Myanmar
  5. Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects

Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects

Save

Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenOak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam, GlassOak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, ChairOak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 13 of 28Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Myanmar
  • Associate Architects: Đỗ Quang Minh, Đỗ Minh Đức, Lê Đình Hùng
  • Design Team: Ngo Phuong Thao, Nguyen Ba Duc, Vien Thi Thu, Duong Van Manh, Nguyen Quoc Long, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly
  • Client: Hillman Land Co, ltd.
  • Country: Myanmar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 5 of 28
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao

Text description provided by the architects. Oak Village - The 9th Avenue is a residential area nestled in the highlands of Pyin Oo Lwin, a picturesque town in Myanmar situated over 1000 meters above sea level, renowned for its pleasant all-year-round weather. Guided by a vision of sustainable development, the project aims to create a thriving ecosystem that integrates four key pillars: ecology, economy, culture, and society. This approach fosters a sustainable community designed to flourish over the long term.

Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 27 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 13 of 28
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao

The master plan concept derives from the most prominent features of the site: Oak Forest and Little Creek, while embracing natural topography and vegetation. The existing creek is restored and widened to enhance its flow, then become the central ecological landscape and recreation. Houses are different yet designed with human-scale and close to nature, clustering like a cozy village by the creek, seamlessly blending into the surrounding oak forest.

Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 28 of 28
Diagram
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao

The architectural language of the houses is inspired by the site's contour line, integrating elements of vernacular architecture with modern forms. Traditional pitched roofs are used to collect rainwater for irrigation and permeable materials are used to maximize rainwater absorption to the ground. Native gardens are cleverly arranged between houses, combined with low fence and gate designs, fostering an open and inviting atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, Chair
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao
Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 23 of 28
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao

With diversity in house typologies, each personalized house has its unique character but is still unified in using materials, warm colors, and harmonious proportions, creating a distinctive and friendly identity for the community. As a result, the project establishes a harmonious and sustainable community that seamlessly connects architecture with the natural landscape, while blending vernacular culture with modern living.

Save this picture!
Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
© Danamoe Studio, Hoang Thuc Hao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.9 Ward, Mandalay-Lashio Road, Pyin Oo Lwin, Yangon, Myanmar

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureMyanmar
Cite: "Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects" 29 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028353/oak-village-the-9th-avenue-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags