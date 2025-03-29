Oak Village - The 9th Avenue / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 23

Associate Architects: Đỗ Quang Minh, Đỗ Minh Đức, Lê Đình Hùng

Design Team: Ngo Phuong Thao, Nguyen Ba Duc, Vien Thi Thu, Duong Van Manh, Nguyen Quoc Long, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly

Client: Hillman Land Co, ltd.

Country: Myanmar

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Oak Village - The 9th Avenue is a residential area nestled in the highlands of Pyin Oo Lwin, a picturesque town in Myanmar situated over 1000 meters above sea level, renowned for its pleasant all-year-round weather. Guided by a vision of sustainable development, the project aims to create a thriving ecosystem that integrates four key pillars: ecology, economy, culture, and society. This approach fosters a sustainable community designed to flourish over the long term.

The master plan concept derives from the most prominent features of the site: Oak Forest and Little Creek, while embracing natural topography and vegetation. The existing creek is restored and widened to enhance its flow, then become the central ecological landscape and recreation. Houses are different yet designed with human-scale and close to nature, clustering like a cozy village by the creek, seamlessly blending into the surrounding oak forest.

The architectural language of the houses is inspired by the site's contour line, integrating elements of vernacular architecture with modern forms. Traditional pitched roofs are used to collect rainwater for irrigation and permeable materials are used to maximize rainwater absorption to the ground. Native gardens are cleverly arranged between houses, combined with low fence and gate designs, fostering an open and inviting atmosphere.

With diversity in house typologies, each personalized house has its unique character but is still unified in using materials, warm colors, and harmonious proportions, creating a distinctive and friendly identity for the community. As a result, the project establishes a harmonious and sustainable community that seamlessly connects architecture with the natural landscape, while blending vernacular culture with modern living.