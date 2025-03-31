Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura

Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura

Save

Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographySeriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySeriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteSeriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 5 of 26Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ana Luisa Decorações , Art Pedras, Bel Lar, Cinex, Líder, Mármores LTDA, São Romão
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Other Participants: Bruno Bontempo, Bianca Carvalho, Bruna Maciel, Carolina Amaral, Saulo Saraiva, Sabrina Freitas
  • Structural: Cálculo Concreto
  • Hidraulic: CA engenharia
  • Lighitng: Iluminar
  • Climatic Design: Grupo Orlando
  • Construction: Techno
  • City: Brumadinho, Minas Gerais
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luisa Lage

Text description provided by the architects. Seriema House is located in a bucolic refuge on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte. To access it, you must cross a mountain range, a journey that marks a transition. By leaving behind the noise of the city, visitors enter a serene environment, fully integrated with nature.

Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 8 of 26
© Luisa Lage
Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Luisa Lage

The site where the house was built reveals two distinct scenarios. On one side, a wide and open view of the mountains; on the other, a dense forest, full of trees. In this balance between expansive landscape and shaded refuge, the house fits in harmoniously. Seriemas, typical birds from the region, roam freely around the place and inspired the name of the residence.

Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Luisa Lage
Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 17 of 26
© Luisa Lage

More than a home, the house was designed as a space for pause. A place to read, rest, contemplate the landscape and share moments with friends. The resident's desire was to create an environment for meeting and reading, where architecture would dialogue with poetry.

Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Luisa Lage

In architecture, poetry is made with drawing, and the freer it is, the deeper it is. Here, the poetic line materializes in a winding wall, which divides the house into two worlds. On one side, the welcome space: bright, full of sounds, music and movement, with an open view of the mountains. On the other, the space for retreat: silent, introspective, immersed in the shadows of the forest, dedicated to rest and reading.

Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 25 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 24 of 26
Perspective

The materiality reinforces this connection with the landscape. The winding wall, covered in black stones, contrasts with the white stoned floor. The house is both a shelter and a living experience. A single material, the stones, defines its essence. Seriema House is time, river, mountain, cave. It is, above all, poetry.

Save this picture!
Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 7 of 26
© Luisa Lage

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TETRO Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Seriema House / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa Seriema / TETRO Arquitetura] 31 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028352/seriema-house-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags