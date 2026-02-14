Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos

+ 19

Apartments • Brazil Architects: EIXO Z arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 65 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Ocanhas

Lead Architects: Daniela Zavagli, Guilherme Prado Zorzella

Category: Apartments

Collaborator: Marcelo Cilino

Carpentry: LeW Marcenaria

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the Cartola Apartment was designed to be a cozy urban retreat for a couple residing in the state´s interior but working part of the week in the capital. The 65 m² property underwent extensive renovations, including demolition of masonry, new plumbing and electrical installations, new finishes, lighting, carpentry, and furniture. The project's premise was to adapt the apartment's configuration to a more flexible and contemporary lifestyle by integrating the living room and kitchen, increasing the number of bathrooms, and incorporating a remote work desk. Despite its compact size, the apartment's modular and rational layout allowed these interventions to be accommodated efficiently, ensuring spaces with comfortable proportions and dimensions suitable for the new intended uses.