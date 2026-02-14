Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos

Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos

Save

Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairCartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior PhotographyCartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, WoodCartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Image 5 of 24Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Brazil
  • Architects: EIXO Z arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Lead Architects: Daniela Zavagli, Guilherme Prado Zorzella
  • Category: Apartments
  • Collaborator: Marcelo Cilino
  • Carpentry: LeW Marcenaria
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the Cartola Apartment was designed to be a cozy urban retreat for a couple residing in the state´s interior but working part of the week in the capital. The 65 m² property underwent extensive renovations, including demolition of masonry, new plumbing and electrical installations, new finishes, lighting, carpentry, and furniture. The project's premise was to adapt the apartment's configuration to a more flexible and contemporary lifestyle by integrating the living room and kitchen, increasing the number of bathrooms, and incorporating a remote work desk. Despite its compact size, the apartment's modular and rational layout allowed these interventions to be accommodated efficiently, ensuring spaces with comfortable proportions and dimensions suitable for the new intended uses.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
EIXO Z arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBrazil
Cite: "Cartola Apartment / EIXO Z arquitetos" [Apartamento Cartola / EIXO Z arquitetos] 14 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028344/cartola-apartament-eixo-z-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags