CyPARK / Various Associates

Design Team: Deng Yuwen, Li Zebing, Yang Jinxue, Zhang Junrui, Chen Liang, Wu Ronghong, Chen Hong, Xie Qian, Wang Yibo

Clients: Chengdu Gaoxin Lingkai Commercial Operation Management Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. CyPARK represents an innovative extension of Chengdu's urban context. It features China's first cycling-themed commercial destination, seamlessly integrated into the vibrancy of the city. Located in the Dayuan Area of Chengdu's High-tech Zone, the project occupies the site of the former Vitality Ring (Cultural Museum) of the Chengdu High-tech Cultural Center. Spanning approximately 44,000 square meters, it encompasses a diverse mix of commercial offerings, including fashion retail, catering, sports and outdoor experiences, culture and arts, and lifestyles.

The project adopts a semi-open block concept, featuring staggered building volumes. Four cultural buildings, connected by corridors and other public spaces, enclose over 10,000 square meters of ground area and a 4-story vertical space. These interconnected spaces form a cohesive, organic whole. By incorporating the cycling theme, Various Associates turned the original site's limitations into features, focusing the renovation budget on fundamental forms to create a distinctive, growing commercial space.

Various Associates has deeply blended cycling culture into the commercial space. Each area is distinct yet interconnected, creating a multi-layered, multidimensional experience. The project has introduced numerous sports-themed stores and young brands, offering one-stop services for cycling enthusiasts, ranging from gear sales to social interactions.

As a result, CyPARK has become a vibrant and creative public destination in the city, providing a new platform for the growth and spread of cycling culture.

CyPARK redefines the relationship between people, space, and the city through the lens of cycling culture. This project represents Various Associate's innovative practice across architecture, landscape, and interior design. It redefines the public nature of a commercial space, transforming it from a mere consumer venue into an urban vitality generator which fosters warm human interactions. It sets a sustainable benchmark for future commercial spaces.