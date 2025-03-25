Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier

Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 2 of 18Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 3 of 18Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamBeauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 5 of 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Wellness Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matsumura Kohei
  • Lead Architects: Tada Masharu, Endo Shojiro
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 3 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei

Diagonal of The Tenement House: Reconfiguration of the Two Townhouses Along Diagonal Axes – A corner lined with townhouses a little south of Kawaramachi Shijo in Kyoto. Between the two townhouses, there is a tunnel alley leading to the back, and beyond that, there are rows of houses. Two townhouses in a row facing the tunnel alley were renovated and reborn as an acupuncture clinic. The two buildings in tandem have an extremely long and narrow space with a frontage of 3.5m and a depth of 21m. In order to use this efficiently, we set diagonal axes for the two townhouses and arranged functions along them.

Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 2 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 8 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan and Section
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Matsumura Kohei

The roadside is a treatment building for acupuncture and moxibustion, and the space at the back, where you approach through the tunnel alley, is a relaxation building for meditation. The two buildings are connected by a courtyard and engawa.

Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 13 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei

The exterior wall is set back 1.6m from the road, creating a distance from the city while the extended floor becomes a bench and provides a small place for the city to hang out. In the treatment building, the floor runs diagonally to avoid the old pillars, beams, and mud walls of the townhouse, and the treatment rooms, waiting area, and hot water supply space are placed on both sides. This is a space where the line of sight flows from the road to the courtyard along the diagonal axis. In contrast, in the relaxation building, the meditation room and water area are arranged as two white volumes. It is a space where you can walk through the gaps between the volumes.

Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 9 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei
Beauty Acupuncture Clinic Ryu no Ana / td-Atelier - Image 14 of 18
© Matsumura Kohei

It is an architecture in which the boundary between inside and outside is shaken, with the courtyard coming into the room and the floor extending outward and jumping out. It was the wisdom of old Japanese people to seek comfort by blurring the inside and outside with things like shoji screens and verandas, but the modern arrangement of the middle area gives people solace.

