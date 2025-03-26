Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Taiwan
  5. Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors

Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors

Save

Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 2 of 23Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 3 of 23Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 4 of 23Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior PhotographyCoffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Taiwan
  • Architects: CPD interiors
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Han image studio
  • Lead Architects: Wang Wei-Cheng
  • Lead Team: CPD interiors
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 7 of 23
© Han image studio

Text description provided by the architects. The 3-month pop-up cafe is located in a gutted, soon-to-be-demolished building. Using deconstruction as a method, basic building materials are applied to meld with the original rough-looking environment of impending demolition. Not only is the result time- and cost-efficient, but the sustainable materials and repurposed space also offer an example of urban regeneration. The deconstruction is the beginning. The reflections on the surfaces from various angles create a crystallization effect, which resembles the reactions that occur during urban transformation and reveals its transitional nature.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography
© Han image studio

The client, Coffee Law, aimed to connect the act of having coffee with the urban regeneration exhibition. They worked with the Lienyu Group to exploit the idle building before demolition, all while contributing to the local community. The outcome is supposed to demonstrate the transitional phase of the urban regeneration project, so crystallization was chosen as a visual prototype. The angles created by the small steel units, the cold, agile look of the light fixtures, and the reflections of various materials, all draw associations with the cold and short-lived image of the snowflake.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 3 of 23
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography, Steel, Beam
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Steel, Beam
© Han image studio

The choice of recyclable steel units is inspired by the deconstruction of the space. It amplifies the exposed structure, demonstrates versatility, and aims to realize a sustainable circular economy. The patched cement walls and exposed steel and bricks belie the construction of the site. The intervening project aims to fit into the landscape and gives rise to a flow with the building and the exhibition. Materials like the steel counter, cement walls, and light tubes were chosen to present a cold, rough texture. Hazard tape divides the space, reminds patrons of the temporary nature of the project, and provides inspiration for one of the brand's signature products. Sharp angles, reflective surfaces, and an ice-like brushed steel countertop suggest crystallization, representing the city's vitality during the transitional phase like the calm and self-restrained tension felt at the end of an era. The tone also resonates with the cafe brand's "fast and fashionable" marketing character.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Han image studio

This coffee brand has been providing diverse coffee-drinking experiences throughout the city. As this location is embedded within an urban regeneration exhibition, instead of pursuing coziness, as their other locations do, it focuses on convenience and mobility. The raised counter facing the entrance under the light fixtures and the high ceiling suggest that customers approach and drink their coffee while standing. The seating area with lightweight folding chairs resembles an outdoor campsite to facilitate events held in this space. Smaller tables and hard chairs remind coffee drinkers to walk around and feel the vanishing memories. Customers are encouraged to take in the exhibition instead of halting for coffee, which is why the seating is designed mainly for a quick stop.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Interior Photography, Steel
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 4 of 23
© Han image studio

The aesthetic concept aims to create a light, chill, yet fading ambiance, while the renovation model is based on circular economics. The project began from the ideas of change and the future, making us ponder: if the building lifespan is limited, what will become of the site when the project ends? To facilitate rapid dismantling, fully recyclable steel was chosen as the main material. Instead of being discarded, it can be recycled and repurposed. The 12X12 cm units are easy to assemble and take apart. The multiple layers symbolize the construction of the building. Although the project is short-term, it is a model of sustainable fashion through the cycle of assembly, disassembly, and on-site material sourcing. In keeping with the efficient use of resources and being easy to take apart afterward, the project is constructed through assembling units, allowing the builder to control the process efficiently and align with the client's expectation of the short 136-day project duration. The materials can later be repurposed for further sustainable urban development projects.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 8 of 23
© Han image studio
Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 12 of 23
© Han image studio

Everything changes, including cities. The key point is our perspective on those changes. This project replaces desertion with proactivity, and transforms an idle building into a cafe and an exhibition venue, injecting vitality into the site with mottled cement and cracked bricks. May the space serve the local community, and spread the message of urban regeneration.

Save this picture!
Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors - Image 2 of 23
© Han image studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taiwan, Taipei

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CPD interiors
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsTaiwan

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Coffee Law-Crystallization Temporal Cafe / CPD interiors " 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028295/coffee-law-crystallization-temporal-cafe-cpd-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags