Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo

MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo

Save

MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, Concrete, BeamMIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, BedroomMIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Image 4 of 17MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, Living Room, ConcreteMIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Camilo Rebelo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nuno Pinto
  • Architecture: Camilo Rebelo
  • Collaborator: Mariana Barreira, Mariana Melo
  • Engineering: Jorge Nunes da Silva
  • Undertaking: Matriz - Sociedade de Construções Lda. - Fernando Dias e Filipe Queiroz
  • Coordination: Fernando Dias
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, Concrete, Beam
© Nuno Pinto

Text description provided by the architects. 1. A warehouse was rehabilitated, exterior and interior facades and roof. 2. We conceived a traditional space, within a warehouse, without touching the exterior facades, freeing the new volume inside from the pre-existing space, generating two distinct transition sectors in between old and new.

Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete
© Nuno Pinto
Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Image 15 of 17
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Image 9 of 17
© Nuno Pinto

3. The interior façade of the new volume is, from the street side, a figurative composition, built in concrete with a traditional central door. 4. The inside construction is in natural concrete, with a slight contrast from the old granite stone wall, emphasizing, in this way, the different epochs of the two constructions. The complementary works are built in walls stucco and MDF painted panels.

Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Image 4 of 17
© Nuno Pinto
Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Nuno Pinto

5. The in between levels it’s done with a spiral iron stair painted in black. 6. The dominant light is zenithally and point out different moments of the inner spaces. 7. In the back of the house, in the inside, there is a winter garden, and in the exterior a small garden.

Save this picture!
MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo - Image 7 of 17
© Nuno Pinto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Camilo Rebelo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo" [Casa Miraflor / Camilo Rebelo] 25 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028290/miraflor-camilo-rebelo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags