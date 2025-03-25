MIRAFLOR / Camilo Rebelo

-
Architects: Camilo Rebelo
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2019
-
Photographs:Nuno Pinto
- Architecture: Camilo Rebelo
- Collaborator: Mariana Barreira, Mariana Melo
- Engineering: Jorge Nunes da Silva
- Undertaking: Matriz - Sociedade de Construções Lda. - Fernando Dias e Filipe Queiroz
- Coordination: Fernando Dias
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. 1. A warehouse was rehabilitated, exterior and interior facades and roof. 2. We conceived a traditional space, within a warehouse, without touching the exterior facades, freeing the new volume inside from the pre-existing space, generating two distinct transition sectors in between old and new.
3. The interior façade of the new volume is, from the street side, a figurative composition, built in concrete with a traditional central door. 4. The inside construction is in natural concrete, with a slight contrast from the old granite stone wall, emphasizing, in this way, the different epochs of the two constructions. The complementary works are built in walls stucco and MDF painted panels.
5. The in between levels it’s done with a spiral iron stair painted in black. 6. The dominant light is zenithally and point out different moments of the inner spaces. 7. In the back of the house, in the inside, there is a winter garden, and in the exterior a small garden.