  5. ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Pavilion
China
  • Architects: Camilo Rebelo, Jiani Huang, RAC STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:RAC STUDIO
  • Lead Architect: Camilo Rebelo
  • Construction: Shao Yinghong, Hu Hongman, Wei Guiying, Xue Jiangbo, Wei Lifei, Bi Shenglu, Shao Yinghong, Hu Hongman, Wei Guiying, Xue Jiangbo, Wei Lifei, Bi Shenglu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© RAC STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. E1 - Element’U is the name we chose for this pavilion research in the natural park of Zecha. The goal was to find the element which, combined with protecting nature and landscape, could validate the equation 1+1>2. “U” is there as a question mark statement - the unknown. E2 - Element’U shall be perceived as a pin in the horizon, a moment in the landscape, a pause in a mountain pad. Simultaneously it stands out as a landmark, but also it integrates and melts within nature. 

ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Image 6 of 14
© RAC STUDIO
ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Exterior Photography
© RAC STUDIO

E3 - Element’U is an interactive structure, a place where you can experience different relations between users and the outside world. The Triangular space in its base gives the user a feeling of protection, like being inside a tent. E4 - The semi-circular bench introduces a first level of dialog, where the user has a direct contact with the ground natural elements. The feeling will be similar as sitting in a bench in a park and therefore is thought to carry 1 to 6 persons (small intime group). E5 - A spiral narrow stair elevates the user to the rooftop, a gathering place which can carry a big group. This place has a view that allows a 360º degrees panoramic experience over the valley. Over this terrace, was built a light structure made out of local traditional mesh, a piece that promotes filtered light and shadow. 

ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Image 4 of 14
© RAC STUDIO
ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Image 3 of 14
© RAC STUDIO

E6 - The research process was very rich, 11 days of intense work and sharing. The approach was to find the unknown element with several possibilities of idea, shape form and materiality. The final one was very similar to the built one, only changing the material from stone to wood. E7 - A low intervention approach was taken throughout the construction process to maximize the preservation of the greenery and vegetation surrounding the site. The foundations are made of concrete and are not exposed, but wrapped in wood to blend in with nature. E8 - Element’U is supported by four steel columns at the four corners, including the stage and roof. The wooden structure itself is not load-bearing, while the 0.5-meter distance reasonably shapes the space and accommodates light and shadow.

ELEMENT´U Pavilion / Camilo Rebelo + Jiani Huang + RAC Studio - Exterior Photography
© RAC STUDIO

