Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 2 of 51Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 3 of 51Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamTaoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodTaoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture
Huangshi, China
  • Architects: THAD SUP Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2993
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weizhi Gao, Yingnan Chu
  • Lead Architect: Yehao Song, Jingfen Sun
  • Architects Team: Weizhi Gao, Dan Xie，Kunpeng Liu, Xiaoqin Guan, Zhuoran Zhang, Yingnan Chu，Haiyue Yu，Lifu Peng，Giulia Montanaro
  • Urban Planning Team: China Academy of Urban Planning &Design
  • Lighting Design: One Lighting Studio of THAD
  • Structure Design: haojun Liu from THUPDI Structural Design Institute
  • Engineering Design: THUPDI Mechanical and Electrical Design Institute
  • Landscape Design: SUP Atelier of THAD
  • Interior Design: SUP Atelier of THAD
  • Construction Contractor: Local Villagers
  • Client: Zhaoshan village government
  • City: Huangshi
  • Country: China
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 2 of 51
© Weizhi Gao

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the foot of the Zhaoshan Village reservoir dam, focusing on the sustainable revitalization of an abandoned clay refining factory. The design emphasizes local materials and craftsmanship, utilizing natural conditions and regional resources to develop sustainable design strategies and appropriate vernacular technologies. By adaptively reusing on-site recycled materials, it seamlessly integrates into the rural context while fostering a high-quality, multifunctional public space for villagers and visitors.

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Weizhi Gao
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 21 of 51
© Weizhi Gao
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 22 of 51
© Weizhi Gao

This project demonstrates a sustainable local construction framework in rural areas through resource circularity. Materials such as rubble retaining walls, red brick walls, timber frames, industrial equipment, and quarry waste were repurposed under design guidance. This reuse was crucial in shaping the primary interior spaces and significantly reduced environmental impact during the construction process. The renovated steel and wood structure forms a terraced roof, with numerous operable clerestory windows and north-facing skylights that create a prototype for natural lighting and integrated ventilation, bringing fresh air into the spaces. The "room within a room" concept optimizes interior space organization, reducing reliance on HVAC systems in rural settings while meeting the diverse needs.

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 34 of 51
© Weizhi Gao
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 43 of 51
Section
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood
© Weizhi Gao

The architectural form and environmental performance are harmoniously unified. The renovated steel and wood structure forms a terraced roof, with numerous operable clerestory windows and north-facing skylights that create a prototype for natural lighting and integrated ventilation, bringing fresh air into the spaces. The "room within a room" concept optimizes interior space organization, reducing reliance on mechanical systems in rural settings. This approach achieves a comfortable environment with varying levels of comfort, reducing energy consumption for building operations while meeting the diverse needs of public halls and various independent rooms.

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam
© Weizhi Gao
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 26 of 51
© Yingnan Chu

The architectural space is designed to accommodate diverse uses, with interior spaces supporting functions such as academic conferences, theater performances, farm education, specialty trading, and dining services， while the outdoor plaza can host various village gatherings, community banquets, and other public events. Solar photovoltaic panels, donated by the community, are installed on the roof to meet the basic electricity needs of all types of activities. Overall, this project employs appropriate rural technologies to transform abandoned industrial facilities into a community, creating a building that serves as a low-carbon model throughout its lifecycle in a rural setting.

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 47 of 51
Elevations
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 31 of 51
© Yingnan Chu
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 37 of 51
Concept

The material sustainable strategies makes extensive use of various types of local recycled materials and artisanal construction techniques. This approach preserves the environmental characteristics of the rural community, enhances local craftsmen's sense of participation, and continually strengthens the villagers' collective sense of identity with the building. On social sustainability, the architectural design fully considers different operational patterns and spatial uses in the rural context, enabling villagers to benefit more effectively from the building during its operation. The implementation of this holistic sustainable design strategy ensures that the building is seamlessly integrated into the local rural community across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 33 of 51
© Yingnan Chu
Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 12 of 51
© Yingnan Chu

Project gallery

About this office
THAD SUP Atelier
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureChina

Cite: "Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier" 31 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028275/taoli-zhaoshan-village-center-thad-sup-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

© Weizhi Gao

桃里-沼山村村民中心 / THAD 素朴工作室

