Taoli- Zhaoshan Village Center / THAD SUP Atelier

+ 46

Architects Team: Weizhi Gao, Dan Xie，Kunpeng Liu, Xiaoqin Guan, Zhuoran Zhang, Yingnan Chu，Haiyue Yu，Lifu Peng，Giulia Montanaro

Urban Planning Team: China Academy of Urban Planning &Design

Lighting Design: One Lighting Studio of THAD

Structure Design: haojun Liu from THUPDI Structural Design Institute

Engineering Design: THUPDI Mechanical and Electrical Design Institute

Landscape Design: SUP Atelier of THAD

Interior Design: SUP Atelier of THAD

Construction Contractor: Local Villagers

Client: Zhaoshan village government

City: Huangshi

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the foot of the Zhaoshan Village reservoir dam, focusing on the sustainable revitalization of an abandoned clay refining factory. The design emphasizes local materials and craftsmanship, utilizing natural conditions and regional resources to develop sustainable design strategies and appropriate vernacular technologies. By adaptively reusing on-site recycled materials, it seamlessly integrates into the rural context while fostering a high-quality, multifunctional public space for villagers and visitors.

This project demonstrates a sustainable local construction framework in rural areas through resource circularity. Materials such as rubble retaining walls, red brick walls, timber frames, industrial equipment, and quarry waste were repurposed under design guidance. This reuse was crucial in shaping the primary interior spaces and significantly reduced environmental impact during the construction process. The renovated steel and wood structure forms a terraced roof, with numerous operable clerestory windows and north-facing skylights that create a prototype for natural lighting and integrated ventilation, bringing fresh air into the spaces. The "room within a room" concept optimizes interior space organization, reducing reliance on HVAC systems in rural settings while meeting the diverse needs.

The architectural form and environmental performance are harmoniously unified. The renovated steel and wood structure forms a terraced roof, with numerous operable clerestory windows and north-facing skylights that create a prototype for natural lighting and integrated ventilation, bringing fresh air into the spaces. The "room within a room" concept optimizes interior space organization, reducing reliance on mechanical systems in rural settings. This approach achieves a comfortable environment with varying levels of comfort, reducing energy consumption for building operations while meeting the diverse needs of public halls and various independent rooms.

The architectural space is designed to accommodate diverse uses, with interior spaces supporting functions such as academic conferences, theater performances, farm education, specialty trading, and dining services， while the outdoor plaza can host various village gatherings, community banquets, and other public events. Solar photovoltaic panels, donated by the community, are installed on the roof to meet the basic electricity needs of all types of activities. Overall, this project employs appropriate rural technologies to transform abandoned industrial facilities into a community, creating a building that serves as a low-carbon model throughout its lifecycle in a rural setting.

The material sustainable strategies makes extensive use of various types of local recycled materials and artisanal construction techniques. This approach preserves the environmental characteristics of the rural community, enhances local craftsmen's sense of participation, and continually strengthens the villagers' collective sense of identity with the building. On social sustainability, the architectural design fully considers different operational patterns and spatial uses in the rural context, enabling villagers to benefit more effectively from the building during its operation. The implementation of this holistic sustainable design strategy ensures that the building is seamlessly integrated into the local rural community across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.