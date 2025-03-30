Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects

House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, ChairHouse Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Image 7 of 69House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, LightingHouse Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects

3679 Timbavati Dr, Waterfall Country Village, Midrand, 2066, South Africa
  • City: 3679 Timbavati Dr, Waterfall Country Village, Midrand, 2066
  • Country: South Africa
House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Exterior Photography
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in the heart of Waterfall Estate, House Steynberg sits gracefully along the banks of the Jukskei River. The primary objective of this design was to create a home for the client—a sanctuary where they could find solace and forge beautiful memories with their loved ones. The overarching concept for this project was to seamlessly integrate the distinctive characteristics of the estate while achieving a contemporary aesthetic.

House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Image 2 of 69
© Paris Brummer
House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Image 63 of 69
Ground Floor Plan
House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Paris Brummer

Inspired by the tranquil landscape, the design embraces openness and light, blurring the lines between indoors and out. This was achieved by carefully considering the surroundings, with the design responding to both the natural topography and the Jukskei River. The structure is positioned to maximize views while maintaining a seamless connection between the built form and the landscape. The volumes create a dynamic interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for privacy where needed while embracing openness in communal areas. Expansive windows frame the ever-changing scenery, inviting the warmth of the sun and the gentle sounds of the river into the house. The architecture responds to the environment, making sure that nature is not just observed but fully experienced from within. The layout flows effortlessly, with generous, light-filled spaces that encourage gathering while maintaining areas of retreat. Open-plan living areas create connection, while private spaces—thoughtfully placed—offer moments of solitude. Whether hosting guests or enjoying quiet mornings by the river, the home adapts to the rhythms of life.

House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Paris Brummer

The contemporary aesthetic was realized through a combination of clean lines, minimalist forms, and the innovative use of materials. Carefully selected materials, such as glass, concrete, and steel were chosen to enhance the modern feel of the house. These elements were utilized not only for their visual appeal but also for their durability and low-maintenance characteristics which add to the functionality of the design.

House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed, Chair
© Paris Brummer
House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Image 67 of 69
Section
House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Image 3 of 69
© Paris Brummer

In conclusion, House Steyberg harmonious coexistence of the Waterfall Estate's unique features and a contemporary architectural style. The design illustrates how elegance and practicality coexist, and where every element has been shaped by a deep respect for place and purpose.

House Steynberg / TwoFiveFive Architects - Exterior Photography
© Paris Brummer

About this office
