Airship Hangar Replacement Construction / Smyk Fischer Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of an airship hangar is already an exceptional undertaking, presenting a range of challenges. However, designing the hangar in line with sustainability principles adds a layer of complexity, as it is not only the home for the airship "Theo" and other future airships, but also a multifunctional event hall for up to 1,500 people. Sustainability goals were clearly defined from the start, mandating the use of renewable and recyclable materials. As a result, the project achieved the DGNB Gold certification, the most important label for building sustainability in Germany.

Contemporary Reinterpretation - The airship hangar has long been a defining landmark and a crucial part of the history of Mülheim an der Ruhr. The new hangar directly reflects the distinctive shape of its predecessors, but with a modern touch. The outer design features a fully recyclable aluminum facade. The fine vertical lines of the standing seam facade accentuate the building's shape, creating various interplays of light and shadow throughout the day. Function and aesthetics merge into a sculptural, almost abstract work of architecture.

The homogenous shape of the building is interrupted by a strip of windows on the west side. The glass gap adds a sense of lightness and transparency while offering expansive views of the airfield and the tower. The warm wooden construction inside contrasts with the cool exterior, emphasizing the interior's welcoming atmosphere. The fully enclosed east side of the hangar comes into its own when the gates are opened. The massive gates, weighing 72 tons each, glide open like a theater curtain, creating an imposing ensemble when open. Each door spans 400 m², and four 60 kW motors provide the torque to move them in just three minutes, offering a dramatic frame for the airship's arrival or departure.

Innovation as an Expression of Responsibility - Measuring 90 x 42 meters, the hangar's size is comparable to a football field. Its highest point reaches 26 meters, with a gross volume of 71,000 m³. Beyond its impressive dimensions, the hangar showcases technical and structural innovations. Notably, wood was used as the main material for the supporting structure and connections. The structure comprises 557 tons of wood from German forests, arranged in a timber frame design. The 15 two-hinged frames span 42 meters. The truss girders were constructed using pure timber connections. Connecting panels made of laminated veneer lumber were used, joined with hardwood dowels. The roof structure, made of large-format laminated timber panels, serves both as structural reinforcement and provides sound and thermal insulation.

Circular Building and CO2 Savings - The original foundations were crushed and recycled on-site to serve as the base for the new hangar floor. The new visible floor slab is made from recycled concrete slabs from a nearby construction site, minimizing transportation emissions. Through careful material selection and reuse, 156 tons of CO2 were saved. This project seamlessly combines engineering, architecture, and sustainability. It represents the fusion of innovation and ecological responsibility, setting a benchmark for the region.