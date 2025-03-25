Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. United States
  5. Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte

Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte

Save

Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Image 2 of 21Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior PhotographyCosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Interior PhotographyCosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail, BalconyCosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Austin, United States
  • Architecture And Interior Design: Clayton Korte
  • Partner: George Wilcox
  • Associate: Sky Currie
  • Project Designer: Sydney Steadman
  • Interior Designer: Veronica Lloveras
  • City: Austin
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography
© Clay Grier

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a highly developed part of East Austin, two warehouse buildings long abandoned are now a thriving morning-to-night restaurant and bar. The buildings were constructed in the early 1900s and used by Texas Company, or Texaco, to hold petroleum products delivered by railcars and dispensed in trucks throughout Austin. Today, they are the second location of a city favorite: Cosmic Coffee & Beer. As a rare remnant of the industrial past of the area, it is a spot full of history and graffiti added over the course of the last century.

Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Deck, Courtyard
© Clay Grier
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Image 19 of 21
Axo
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Interior Photography
© Clay Grier

Cosmic is a landscape-focused hospitality space where city-dwellers and visitors alike can connect with friends and community in a laid-back atmosphere surrounded by nature and art. Following its ethos of sustainability, the project breathes new life into the two front-gabled warehouses and activates the spaces in between as seating areas and gardens. Upon entering the complex, signatures of the Cosmic brand come into focus: water features, fig ivy climbing steel trellises, and custom signage. The two buildings required stabilization prior to the renovation and have been entirely transformed.

Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Clay Grier
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Image 20 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Clay Grier

The west building houses a coffee and spirit bar with a lounge area, while the east building introduces a new taqueria. Nestled between the buildings is the garden; it is the heart of the property with a covered deck and open patio with ample seating, as well as a koi pond immersed in dense vegetation. At night, the curved form of the deck and string lighting evoke starry elements of Cosmic brand. A stairway at the entry leads to a second-level bar for private events and a more intimate setting. 

Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Image 8 of 21
© Clay Grier
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Clay Grier

The historic warehouse buildings retain their corrugated steel siding, wood-framed windows, and metal roofing. Additional materials throughout the site are durable and honest, meant to weather and patina with time. A feature architectural element of the complex is a new 30-foot tower providing access to the second-level balcony. Surrounded by steel mesh, the tower is activated in the evening and nighttime hours, showcasing a custom mural.

Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Image 17 of 21
© Clay Grier
Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail, Balcony
© Clay Grier

To blend the historic and new fabric more seamlessly, our design team collaborated with local graffiti artist Miles Starkey, who introduced new graffiti and murals on strategic building elements, including an awning, the tower, and a new wall marking the edge of the outdoor patio. In 2023, Cosmic invited numerous artists to celebrate the life of local artist Daniel Jonston by painting the street-facing fences along the entire property. This colorful, organic, and gritty character carries through the entire property.   

Save this picture!
Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Clay Grier

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Clayton Korte
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited States
Cite: "Cosmic Coffee & Beer / Clayton Korte" 25 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028253/cosmic-coffee-and-beer-clayton-korte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags