Agora des Arts / Chevalier Morales Architectes

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Agora des Arts in Rouyn-Noranda stands out as a specialized venue for theatrical production and acoustic music. This project is a thoughtful rehabilitation and redesign of the historic Notre-Dame-de-Protection church, recognized as a cultural heritage site in Quebec. Having served as a gathering place for nearly a century, the Agora des Arts continues this tradition of bringing people together to celebrate community connections.

The symbolic staircase has been laterally repositioned within the church, seamlessly linking both foyer levels. This striking feature is showcased through the expansive glass walls of the first floor, while the richly crafted wooden staircase adds an imposing sense of grandeur to the Agora. Inspired by the polished wooden finishes of traditional church interiors, this staircase also acts as a gateway to the imaginative realm of performance, guiding visitors toward the auditorium.

The Agora des Arts breathes new life into this heritage site, allowing it to continue serving as a vibrant cultural hub in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region while honouring its historic and symbolic significance. The newly added suspended volume features a striking red brick façade arranged in a lattice pattern, juxtaposed against a transparent glass wall that allows a warm, inviting light to permeate the space and create a luminous aura in harmony with the building's original composition.

The rooftop terrace is designed to echo the church's original forecourt and features a unique outdoor gathering space. The Agora des Arts represents a pivotal center for artistic expression in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, where community spirit and celebration thrive.