Passive House Lliçà de Vall / Arquitectura Local

Houses • Lliçà de Vall, Spain Architects: Arquitectura Local

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 138 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Marta Vidal

Lead Architects: Oscar López

Design Team: Iñaki González, Juan Torres

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill structural consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Víctor Viscor

City: Lliçà de Vall

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. On a gently undulating plot, slightly elevated above street level and with a dominant topographical position, lay the site under study. It was framed by remnants of forest fragments that had withstood the impact of intense anthropogenic urbanization. During the initial meetings with the clients, the rarity of finding such preserved spaces was highlighted. While such corners existed, identifying them required a careful search, as plots with these characteristics did not arrive at our studio every day.

From the outset, the premises were clearly defined: nature would establish the fundamental conditions. The relationship between the interior and exterior became the guiding principle for the design.

The conservation of the trees was considered an option, but was it truly the most optimal choice? Probably not. The unconditional preservation of the pines could affect the essential solar gain necessary for the efficient functioning of the house. A careful balance had to be struck regarding the existing vegetation.

The house was designed based on basic premises, centered on the creation of two horizontal planes that would offer a sheltered living space. The expansive roof extends beyond the enclosures to dematerialize the facade planes.

Beneath the roof, four ceramic boxes define the more private areas. In this way, an open space is created between the boxes, spacious enough to accommodate the daytime program, ensuring a functional and fluid layout.

With a tight budget, the goal was to simplify all systems as much as possible, stripping away unnecessary elements. This approach represented a significant challenge for the studio, demonstrating the feasibility of building with limited resources by adapting needs and maximizing the potential of the materials used.

The thermal inertia of the enclosures, combined with the high performance of the envelope, allowed us to dispense with heating systems. Only a central fireplace provides the necessary comfort. The high temperatures in summer are mitigated by porches that protect from direct radiation, while cross-ventilation ensures airflow to maintain optimal comfort.

This project is paradigmatic of the studio's work, demonstrating that it is possible to achieve a high level of comfort without resorting to complex and costly systems. The combination of good design and investment in a high-performance envelope minimizes energy demand, eliminating the need for systems such as heating linked to aerothermal energy, which in this case is exclusively limited to domestic hot water (DHW) production. The central layout of the dining area, surrounded by cubicles, ensures the compactness of the design, allowing comfort to be maintained throughout the year with just a single fireplace and ceiling fans. This approach demonstrates that efficient design guarantees comfort and sustainability without incurring unnecessary additional costs.