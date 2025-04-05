NSA 14 – 205 Social Housing Units for EMVS / Ricardo Sánchez González

+ 8

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The development is located in the "Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles" neighborhood, on a 9,798.26 m² plot with a maximum buildable area of 15,930 m² for residential use. It consists of two blocks measuring approximately 70x18 meters, with a height of up to eight floors.

The proposal seeks to soften the robust volumetry of the complex through subtle zigzag folds that add dynamism to the façade without compromising the functionality of the dwellings. The circulation cores integrate these shifts, allowing natural light to enter the distribution corridors.

The main access is from Avenida de San Diego, leading to a porticoed ground floor that serves as a communal meeting space and opens onto a central garden. Each block features two stairwells and a core with four elevators, organizing the apartments around a longitudinal gallery. The layouts define distinct day and night areas, optimizing circulation and spatial perception, with strategically placed terraces enhancing the living experience.

The project prioritizes universal accessibility, incorporating barrier-free pathways, elevators connecting all levels, and gentle slopes in the landscaped areas. The façades are designed with an External Thermal Insulation System (SATE) and terraces are protected by sliding perforated metal lattice screens, allowing for adjustable lighting and privacy control. The architectural solution balances functionality, integration with the surroundings, and a design that fosters social interaction and spatial quality.