World
Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects

Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenHermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Image 3 of 19Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomHermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairHermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Somner Macdonald Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  630
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, Gessi, Wienerberger, Caesarstone, Corston, Flexalighting, Lazenby, Quooker, Samuel Heath, Soho Lighting, Tom Kirk
  • Lead Team: Sean Gaule, Tom Armistead, Kirstin Forsyth
  • General Constructing: Orocco
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Narro Associates
  • Country: United Kingdom
Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Image 3 of 19
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Somner Macdonald Architects has reinvigorated a 1910 Arts and Crafts home in Edinburgh, Scotland, matching its historic grandeur with a dramatic, modern extension. Hermitage features soaring asymmetric roof forms that translate into a commanding, six-metre, gallery-like interior volume.

Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jim Stephenson
Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Image 17 of 19
Ground Floor Plan
Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

"There's a richness to the old part of the house, and the new addition needed to speak to it – without simply replicating it," says Seán Gaule, architect and director of Somner Macdonald Architects. The team utilised both physical and digital models to carefully study scale and proportion, ensuring the new extension would feel perfectly balanced. Skylights set within the apex of the roof are positioned to direct light into the interior while preventing overheating.

Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Jim Stephenson
Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

"The main driver was to create a stunning kitchen, living and dining space that flowed effortlessly from the old part of the house into the new and out to the garden," Gaule notes. The spatial planning introduces subtle divisions and level changes to demarcate zones, while long sightlines maintain a sense of openness and connection to the backyard. Floor-to-ceiling glass adds further emphasis to a new terrace, pond and lush surroundings. "You're not outdoors, but you're so aware of how close nature is," Gaule says.

Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects - Image 6 of 19
© Jim Stephenson

Materials such as pale brick, terracotta roof tiles, warm-toned concrete, and oak echo both elements of the original home and the desire for an inviting family abode. Hermitage finds the equilibrium between its Arts and Crafts heritage and the need for a bold, contemporary home. Gaule summarises: "It's a distinct departure, but it balances and enriches the original house".

Cite: "Hermitage Drive Home / Somner Macdonald Architects" 27 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028205/hermitage-drive-home-somner-macdonald-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

