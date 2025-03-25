Huachiao Vibrant Sports Park / SoBA

+ 11

Sports Architecture, Landscape • Suzhou, China Architects: SoBA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5580 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Holi

Lead Architects: Ruo Wang, Haiyin Tang

Design Team: Ruo Wang, Haiyin Tang, Yiqing WuChuanzhang Li, Zhexuan Liao, Yuan Wang,Zekang Ye

Construction Drawing: Suzhou YuanKe Ecological Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing Design Team: Xinyi Wang, Ying Xu

Clients: Kunshan Huachiao Economic Development Zone Construction Bureau

City: Suzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Huachiao Vibrant Sports Park, located in Kunshan, Suzhou, opened in March 2024. Spanning 6,000 square meters along Greenbelt Avenue, its design draws inspiration from the flowing water sleeves of Kunqu opera, blending traditional Chinese culture with modern skateboarding. The park enhances both space and experience, making it a key cultural and sports hub for the community.

Design Concept and Cultural Narrative

The design draws inspiration from the flowing elegance of Kunqu water sleeves, transforming this poetic imagery into a contemporary urban landscape through spatial form and materiality. Abstracted flowing sleeve shapes blend seamlessly into the park's terrain, creating fluid movement spaces and organically connecting different functional zones. This approach not only infuses the site with a distinct cultural identity but also enhances spatial legibility and interaction.

Materiality and Spatial Formulation

To highlight the lightness of flowing sleeves while meeting the stringent continuity requirements of skateboarding surfaces, the park features a sculptural "white ribbon" skate zone made of ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC). This innovative material choice not only ensures exceptional structural performance and durability but also enhances the visual fluidity, creating a seamless dialogue between movement and spatial identity. Additionally, the project carefully balances functionality and adaptability in the sports areas. Facilities such as the basketball court, skate park, ping pong tables, signature pavilion, and children's play equipment are thoughtfully arranged to cater to residents of all ages. Efficient circulation planning further optimizes space utilization, enhancing both accessibility and user experience.

Community Engagement and All-Age Inclusivity

As a community hub for public activities, the Vibrant Sports Park emphasizes inclusivity and social engagement. Beyond professional sports facilities, it features a variety of seating options, shaded areas, and open activity spaces to encourage interaction among residents. The design prioritizes accessibility and adaptability, ensuring that users of all physical abilities can find suitable ways to engage with the space.

Ecological Strategies and Sustainability

While focusing on sports functionality, the project is also committed to creating an eco-friendly urban public space. By optimizing plant configurations, the park maximizes greenery coverage within the limited site area, improving air quality, regulating the microclimate, and enhancing the site's ecological adaptability. We selected a diverse range of native trees and shrubs based on local climate and soil conditions, promoting biodiversity while reducing maintenance costs.

The Vibrant Sports Park is not only a landscape project that integrates traditional culture with modern sports but also a future-oriented practice in community public space. Its innovative spatial organization, advanced material use, and focus on ecological sustainability make it an innovative attempt within the context of contemporary urban renewal, exploring the multidimensional integration of sports facilities, cultural narratives, and ecological strategies.