Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA

Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA

Save

Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Exterior PhotographyNewood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 3 of 27Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 4 of 27Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 5 of 27Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
France
  • Architects: AQMA, La Architectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5990
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jean Baptiste Thiriet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcelor Mittal, Lignalpes, Serge Ferrari
  • Lead Architects: Linda Gilardone, Amandine Quillent
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Exterior Photography
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes place in the neighborhood called "l'île de la Marne" in Noisy-le-Grand, close to Paris.  The location is on a long plot with a very steep slope. The built masses are located around the perimeter of the plot, at the edge of the property, creating a ring which reveals a very elongated heart of the block, a real journey within the project. The volume is characterized by fine work of striping from the ground floor to the R+4 and a significant division of the buildings, which brings a domestic scale to the heart of this 6000 m² project (2600m² accession and 3400m² social).

Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 21 of 27
Axonometry

The circulations are placed in exterior faults, which allow sequencing and animation of the façade linearly. The presence of these faults accentuates the porosity between the heart of the block and the public space. The multiplication of access points on platforms of different heights and the nesting of all the buildings help to reduce the perceived density. This principle of service also allows for greater appropriation of the different housing units by residents.

Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 3 of 27
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 23 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 4 of 27
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 8 of 27
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Each apartment benefits from an outdoor space: garden, terrace or balcony, most of which benefit from a clear view of the great landscape of the Marne. The program is made up of a half-basement level, which houses parking spaces. The accommodation presents a diversity of typologies ranging from 1 room to 5 rooms, with many single-storey accommodations with gardens, but also duplexes on the top levels. 

Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Interior Photography
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 25 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Exterior Photography
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

The faults and technical rooms on the ground floor are built in concrete, while the rest of the superstructure is in wood (MOB). Different facade materials are used: wide slatted wood cladding, deep tight wood cladding, white metal cladding and coating. The roofs come in the form of single-slope roofs, double slopes or green terraces. The project presents heterogeneity in the use of materials, the shape of the roofs, the paneling and the division of the buildings while having a strong urban and architectural coherence focused on the framework.

Save this picture!
Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA - Image 5 of 27
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Noisy-le-Grand, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AQMA
Office
La Architectures
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Newood Housing / La Architectures + AQMA" 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028195/newood-housing-la-architectures-plus-aqma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags