Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller

Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller

Save

Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Exterior PhotographyWacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 3 of 57Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairWacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 5 of 57Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - More Images+ 52

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Germany
  • Design Team: C.F. Møller Architects
  • Client: PATRIZIA Deutschland GmbH
  • Collaborators: Nordland Arkitekter, CL MAP GmbH
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photography
© Mark Hadden

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Werksviertel-Mitte, Munich, close to the city center, the Wacker House creates a vibrant and flexible workplace in a unified building, capable of offering an exciting blend of offices, culture, entertainment, and shops. Expressed through a transparent building with a strong connection between the inside and outside, the Wacker House connects with the surrounding community in a permeable, lively, and engaging fashion. The architecture manifests itself as a large unifying grid structure, with a distinct curvy signature, inspired by the former rail tracks of the Werksviertel, that opens towards a common pedestrian zone in the area.

Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 8 of 57
© Mark Hadden
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 34 of 57
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 3 of 57
© Mark Hadden
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© Mark Hadden

Energetic City Space - To integrate the surrounding neighborhood, the ground level is abundant with retail opportunities, flexible office spaces, and co-working facilities, all placed in a double-height space with a public and open arcade in the centre of the building. Transparent and visible entrances to all sides amplify the building's ability to create a connection between its varied content and the surrounding city space, helping the building to become a new destination in the city.

Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Interior Photography
© Mark Hadden
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 43 of 57
Section - AA
Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 5 of 57
© Mark Hadden

The upper part of the building consists of four office floors around a zig-zag configuration, where open and flexible office landscapes form inner loops around a series of external green courtyards at various heights. Internally, three cores create connectivity between the office floors and towards the base of the building.

Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Image 9 of 57
© Mark Hadden

The courtyards contribute both in bringing the daylight into the large floor areas of the building and maximising microclimatic qualities throughout the entire massing of the building, while contributing positively to drastically reducing the heat island effect. The overall building grid is made by prefabricated elements internally and in facades, both to reduce building time and construction cost, and to add passive shading through a relief-like façade structure to the large window sections. Sustainable materials, like recycled concrete and aluminum, are implemented in the building.

Save this picture!
Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photography
© Mark Hadden

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Munich, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
C.F. Møller
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Wacker House Office Building / C.F. Møller" 26 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028193/wacker-house-cf-moller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags