Kalm Residence / Two Five Five Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Two homes, one property, and a shared way of living—Kalm Residence, located in Linden, Randburg, is a thoughtful take on co-housing, where two families come together to build a sustainable lifestyle. What started as a vision has grown into a home filled with shared experiences and challenges.

Designed with both individuality and connection in mind, Kalm Residence carefully balances private and shared spaces, allowing each family to enjoy their own home while embracing a sense of community. This philosophy extends to the architectural details, where thoughtful design elements create a dialogue between the two houses, reinforcing their unity while celebrating their distinct identities.

The exterior of the houses showcases a striking contrast of materials, where dark bricks and bagged plastered walls create a bold yet refined façade. Large, strategically placed windows offer glimpses into the inviting interiors while maintaining a strong connection to the lush surroundings. Serving as both a boundary and a unifying element, the forecourt seamlessly links the two homes, enhancing the sense of cohesion within the co-living space. Kalm West, distinguished by its green tiles, subtly reflects Kalm East through the inclusion of a few yellow tiles—a design detail that is thoughtfully echoed on Kalm East, visually tying the two homes together.

Adding to the uniqueness of the design, the black face brick has been precisely cut at a 45-degree angle, just 10mm from the edge. This technique, known as a 'bird-mouth joint,' is traditionally used in marble and stonework, giving the bricks a refined, almost tile-like appearance.

Upon entering the houses, one is greeted by spacious, light-filled interiors, enhanced by the open-plan layout to create flow and connection while leaving room for growth as families expand. Warm wooden floors and clean lines add to the modern aesthetic, shaping a space that is contemporary and inviting. The shared garden space becomes a focal point, featuring carefully designed pathways that wind through lush greenery and vibrant flower beds while creating privacy with landscaping and screening elements, ensuring that each family can relish in their own personal outdoor space. The expansive patios and terraces extend the living spaces outdoors, providing plenty of room for relaxation and social gatherings, a place designed as an oasis where kids play together, and life happens in the community.

Kalm Residence is more than just a co-housing project—it's a demonstration to thoughtful design and shared living. Every detail, from the carefully selected materials to the subtle visual connections between the two homes, reflects a balance of individuality and togetherness. Kalm Residence stands as a reflection of the journey, challenges, and joys that have shaped it—a home designed for connection and a shared future.