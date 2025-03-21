MUNI Indoor Golf Club / Ivy Studio

+ 17

Design Team: Gabrielle Rousseau, David Kirouac, Guillaume B. Riel, Philip Staszewski

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Muni is an indoor golf club designed to offer an immersive and social experience. The Nordelec, a vast industrial heritage building dating back to 1913, provides an impressive backdrop for this unique venue. Its brick-clad façade and expansive windows set the stage for an interior where exposed concrete floors, structural steel, and raw brick walls maintain the industrial character of the space while contrasting with warm, refined interventions.

Layout & Spatial Flow - Spanning 6,943 square feet (645 m²), Muni occupies a ground-floor corner unit with a dedicated entrance. The journey begins in the double-height entry zone, which features a retail area offering golf apparel and equipment. A sleek reception counter in deep green oak veneer anchors the space, and a long set of existing concrete stairs leads guests upward into the main club area. Custom millwork seamlessly integrates into these steps, turning them into both a circulation path and a retail display. A central corridor extends from the reception area, organizing the space into distinct yet interconnected zones. On one side, seven private golf simulator lounges are arranged in pairs, with the last lounge housing three simulators. Each lounge is designed as a semi-private living room, featuring a high-top table with stools, plush banquette seating, and recessed lounge areas that foster a relaxed, conversational atmosphere. A checkered light feature above the seating areas provides ambient illumination, reinforcing the club's distinctive aesthetic.

On the opposite side of the corridor, the full-service restaurant and bar create a vibrant social hub. Elevated banquette seating upholstered in deep green and navy striped fabric defines the space, alongside a long communal table and intimate booth arrangements. The bar, positioned centrally, features an angular form with integrated TV screens above, mirroring the club's sports-oriented identity. Large television screens are mounted throughout the restaurant, ensuring visibility from all seating areas. A hidden kitchen supports the Southern-inspired menu, offering dishes such as baby back ribs, mac and cheese, fried chicken, and shrimp and grits—flavors that are rare in Montreal. At the rear, a secondary entrance connects Muni to the Nordelec building, allowing for direct access from within the complex. A staircase behind the reception counter leads to a small mezzanine overlooking the main floor, available for private events and offering an elevated vantage point over the club's social activity.

Materials & Finishes - To balance the industrial setting with warmth and sophistication, the material palette draws inspiration from classic golf club aesthetics. Deep forest greens, lighter putting-green tones, and rich burgundy accents create a refined yet vibrant atmosphere. Red oak veneer clads several walls and custom millwork elements, bringing a sense of intimacy to the otherwise raw concrete and brick shell.

In the simulator lounges, wood-clad walls, textured green carpeting with a wavy grass-like pattern, and full-height heavy green curtains reinforce a cozy, enclosed feel. Playful nods to traditional golf textures are woven throughout the space, including checkered light boxes in the simulator ceilings, striped banquette fabrics, and warm red accents on furniture bases. Additional materials include opaque green-stained oak, natural red oak, glossy mint green-painted walls, and marble in green and red hues. The contrast between these warm, rich materials and sleek stainless steel and chrome details introduces a subtle nod to the digital technology that powers the simulators.

Lighting & Ambiance - A carefully curated lighting scheme enhances Muni's ambiance, reinforcing both its social and immersive qualities. A monumental warm light box, encased in deep green wood, is suspended above the reception desk, creating a striking first impression visible from the exterior. In the restaurant, soft fabric cylinder fixtures hang from the open ceiling, while custom steel sconces with burgundy panels line the walls, adding warmth and contrast. For a more intimate dining experience, custom triangular light fixtures—drawing inspiration from golf flags—are suspended above the bar. In the simulator lounges, ambient lighting is provided by suspended checkered light squares above the tables and stools, echoing the sport's iconic patterns. Minimalist chrome sconces contribute to a home-like feel within the lounges, while the main hallway features a gallery wall of illuminated retro golf imagery, evoking the classic "hall of fame" aesthetic of country clubs.

A New Standard for Indoor Golf - Muni redefines the concept of an indoor golf club by placing equal emphasis on social engagement, refined hospitality, and cutting-edge technology. Unlike traditional golf simulators that prioritize performance and technique, Muni celebrates the communal spirit of the sport—recreating the experience of a foursome sharing a round over several hours. The design blends the nostalgia of classic country clubs with a modern, minimalist interpretation, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation. As a pioneering venue in the industry, Muni is not just a standout destination in Montreal—it sets a new global precedent for indoor golf culture.