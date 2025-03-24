Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio

+ 32

Design Team: Hugo Meyer, Jing DUAN, Sophie CHEROT, Hongbin WONG, Luffy YOUNG

Engineering: Shanghai Weitai Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Clients: COSCIA Concept department Store

City: Guangdong

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Guangzhou Tower, COSCIA Guangzhou Tower Boutique is a high-end fashion buyer's store that blends Italian luxury with architectural inspiration. Designed by All Design Studio (ADS), the 1,000-square-meter space draws from the tower's grandeur and mist-like aura, centered on the themes of "Foundation Stone" and "Mist." The boutique is envisioned as a monumental foundation block, rooted beneath the tower, embodying its strength and ethereal beauty.

The design features sculptural, irregular boulders that define distinct zones for brands and products. These boulders, combined with the interplay of stone and mist, create a harmonious blend of art, function, and brand identity. The result is an immersive shopping experience where fashion, art, and architecture converge, redefining traditional retail spaces.

The layout balances functionality with visual impact. A central display area showcases accessories like jewelry and handbags, while surrounding zones house individual brand spaces, encouraging exploration. The ceiling slopes upward, evoking drifting mist, while the VIP lounge, in signature brand colors, offers an exclusive space for events. Opposite the lounge, a mirrored stainless steel installation allows customers to view outfits from multiple angles, enhancing the fashion experience.

A refreshment bar provides a tranquil retreat, and the strategically placed checkout counter ensures seamless service. The ceiling's semi-transparent white mesh and intricate lighting create a mist-like effect, complemented by pristine white floors and walls, reinforcing a dreamlike ambiance.

Each brand space is defined by uniquely crafted boulders—some clad in luxurious marble, others with textured finishes—adding sophistication. At the center, five green marble pillars rise like crystalline formations, infusing the space with vibrancy. Green fiberglass displays, resembling gemstones, add a playful contrast, while five fitting rooms ensure a seamless shopping experience. Together, these elements create a captivating retail environment where customers feel as if they are floating among clouds, immersed in a fusion of fashion, art, and architecture.