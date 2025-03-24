Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Guangdong, China
  Interior Designers: All Design Studio
  Area: 1000
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Studio TEN
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A2STONE, COLDEC, Findeisen GmbH
  Lead Architects: GNIAL LIANG
  Design Team: Hugo Meyer, Jing DUAN, Sophie CHEROT, Hongbin WONG, Luffy YOUNG
  Engineering: Shanghai Weitai Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  Clients: COSCIA Concept department Store
  City: Guangdong
  Country: China
  Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Guangzhou Tower, COSCIA Guangzhou Tower Boutique is a high-end fashion buyer's store that blends Italian luxury with architectural inspiration. Designed by All Design Studio (ADS), the 1,000-square-meter space draws from the tower's grandeur and mist-like aura, centered on the themes of "Foundation Stone" and "Mist." The boutique is envisioned as a monumental foundation block, rooted beneath the tower, embodying its strength and ethereal beauty.

Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

The design features sculptural, irregular boulders that define distinct zones for brands and products. These boulders, combined with the interplay of stone and mist, create a harmonious blend of art, function, and brand identity. The result is an immersive shopping experience where fashion, art, and architecture converge, redefining traditional retail spaces.

Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

The layout balances functionality with visual impact. A central display area showcases accessories like jewelry and handbags, while surrounding zones house individual brand spaces, encouraging exploration. The ceiling slopes upward, evoking drifting mist, while the VIP lounge, in signature brand colors, offers an exclusive space for events. Opposite the lounge, a mirrored stainless steel installation allows customers to view outfits from multiple angles, enhancing the fashion experience.

Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

A refreshment bar provides a tranquil retreat, and the strategically placed checkout counter ensures seamless service. The ceiling's semi-transparent white mesh and intricate lighting create a mist-like effect, complemented by pristine white floors and walls, reinforcing a dreamlike ambiance.

Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

Each brand space is defined by uniquely crafted boulders—some clad in luxurious marble, others with textured finishes—adding sophistication. At the center, five green marble pillars rise like crystalline formations, infusing the space with vibrancy. Green fiberglass displays, resembling gemstones, add a playful contrast, while five fitting rooms ensure a seamless shopping experience. Together, these elements create a captivating retail environment where customers feel as if they are floating among clouds, immersed in a fusion of fashion, art, and architecture.

Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN
Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio
© Studio TEN

Address: 222 Xingang Middle Rd, Haizhu District Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

Cite: "Coscia Guangzhou Concept Store / All Design Studio" 24 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028148/coscia-guangzhou-concept-store-all-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

