Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS

+ 31

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Site Characteristics and Design Concept – A train station runs along a main street on the west side of the site, which is located on a reclaimed landfill in Songjeong. Additionally, to the east, there is a trail created by reclaiming an existing stream. Within this context, the architecture harmonizes with its surroundings while balancing the urban and natural environments. To address height restrictions and the dense residential setting, the lower floor incorporates a fence to block views, while the upper floor is designed with interior windows to establish a gentle boundary with the downtown area. The design prioritizes privacy for the surrounding residential environment while maintaining a connection to the cityscape.

The Spatial Experience Shaped by the Entryway and the Wall - The building consists of a lobby and office space on the first floor and sales and exhibition areas on the second floor. It is designed so that users naturally transition into the interior, first grasping the overall form of the building as they proceed along the elongated entry path beside the wall. This gradual approach allows them to experience the architecture in stages, both physically and beyond its physical boundaries.

The eaves and tall walls between the architecture and the entry path act as a psychological buffer, softening the transition from the external environment to the intimate interior space. The wall is finished with broken stone chips, contrasting with the well-organized exterior of the building while adding a rough texture that highlights traces of time and integrates harmoniously with the surroundings. As users walk along the wall, they encounter varied spatial layers shaped by shifting light and shadow as well as the overlapping external spaces. This dynamic spatial composition enhances the sensory experience of the architecture, transforming a simple pathway into an immersive encounter.

The Role and Function of the Void Space – The building features two vertical voids and one horizontal void, which penetrate the structure to introduce three-dimensional depth to the floor plan. These voids function as intangible connectors between floors, allowing for a free flow of sight, light, and air, beyond mere zoning elements. At the entry corner, a vertical void extends into the interior, incorporating plants and a two-story-tall birch tree as a visual link between indoors and outdoors. Rather than serving solely as a structure, the architecture blends into its environment, enriched with natural elements.

Meanwhile, the horizontal void in the wall and the vertical void at the center physically separate the floors and spaces while simultaneously creating connections, encouraging interactions among users. The openness of these voids softens spatial boundaries, allowing users to experience the space in a more fluid and diverse manner.

Variations Created by Changes in Light and Space – The light reflecting on the exterior walls shifts throughout the day, generating ever-changing spatial expressions and offering users a fresh experience at every moment. These light variations, influenced by time and seasonal changes, emphasize that the architecture is not a static object but a structure that breathes and evolves with time. This space is experienced beyond its functional elements, engaging the senses while capturing the passage of time and the rhythm of nature.