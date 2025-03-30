Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. South Korea
  5. Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS

Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS

Save

Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, StairsOztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, GlassOztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, ChairOztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Showroom
Songjeong, Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: Atelier MODS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  593
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MinGu Kang
  • Lead Architects: Namgyu Shin, Seongwoo Cho
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Image 7 of 36
© MinGu Kang

Text description provided by the architects. Site Characteristics and Design Concept – A train station runs along a main street on the west side of the site, which is located on a reclaimed landfill in Songjeong. Additionally, to the east, there is a trail created by reclaiming an existing stream. Within this context, the architecture harmonizes with its surroundings while balancing the urban and natural environments. To address height restrictions and the dense residential setting, the lower floor incorporates a fence to block views, while the upper floor is designed with interior windows to establish a gentle boundary with the downtown area. The design prioritizes privacy for the surrounding residential environment while maintaining a connection to the cityscape.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Stairs
© MinGu Kang

The Spatial Experience Shaped by the Entryway and the Wall - The building consists of a lobby and office space on the first floor and sales and exhibition areas on the second floor. It is designed so that users naturally transition into the interior, first grasping the overall form of the building as they proceed along the elongated entry path beside the wall. This gradual approach allows them to experience the architecture in stages, both physically and beyond its physical boundaries.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Glass
© MinGu Kang
Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Image 16 of 36
© MinGu Kang
Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Image 31 of 36
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Chair
© MinGu Kang

The eaves and tall walls between the architecture and the entry path act as a psychological buffer, softening the transition from the external environment to the intimate interior space. The wall is finished with broken stone chips, contrasting with the well-organized exterior of the building while adding a rough texture that highlights traces of time and integrates harmoniously with the surroundings. As users walk along the wall, they encounter varied spatial layers shaped by shifting light and shadow as well as the overlapping external spaces. This dynamic spatial composition enhances the sensory experience of the architecture, transforming a simple pathway into an immersive encounter.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Image 15 of 36
© MinGu Kang

The Role and Function of the Void Space – The building features two vertical voids and one horizontal void, which penetrate the structure to introduce three-dimensional depth to the floor plan. These voids function as intangible connectors between floors, allowing for a free flow of sight, light, and air, beyond mere zoning elements. At the entry corner, a vertical void extends into the interior, incorporating plants and a two-story-tall birch tree as a visual link between indoors and outdoors. Rather than serving solely as a structure, the architecture blends into its environment, enriched with natural elements.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© MinGu Kang

Meanwhile, the horizontal void in the wall and the vertical void at the center physically separate the floors and spaces while simultaneously creating connections, encouraging interactions among users. The openness of these voids softens spatial boundaries, allowing users to experience the space in a more fluid and diverse manner.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography
© MinGu Kang

Variations Created by Changes in Light and Space – The light reflecting on the exterior walls shifts throughout the day, generating ever-changing spatial expressions and offering users a fresh experience at every moment. These light variations, influenced by time and seasonal changes, emphasize that the architecture is not a static object but a structure that breathes and evolves with time. This space is experienced beyond its functional elements, engaging the senses while capturing the passage of time and the rhythm of nature.

Save this picture!
Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS - Interior Photography, Concrete
© MinGu Kang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Songjeong, Busan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier MODS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomSouth Korea
Cite: "Oztile Showroom / Atelier MODS" 30 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028146/oztile-showroom-atelier-mods> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags