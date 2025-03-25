Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture

VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Table, Chair
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Handrail, Balcony

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
France
  • Architects: Tout Va Bien architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matthieu Petiard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PRB, Steico
  • Lead Architects: Camille Chapin, Stéphane Herpin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Axiolis, Boské
  • Country: France
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
© Matthieu Petiard

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the rehabilitation and elevation of a townhouse that was already raised in the 1950s, characterized by a cantilevered section in the heart of the block and a setback on the street side, in accordance with the evolutions of the local urban plan (PLU).

VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Matthieu Petiard
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Image 17 of 22
Plans - Project
Plans - Project
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Matthieu Petiard

By adhering to current urban planning regulations, the elevation extends the courtyard-side layout and restores the architectural sequence on the street side. This constraint is used as an opportunity to create an outdoor space to the south, seamlessly connected to the living areas. Inspired by the "Marseillaise terrace," the new "theatrical" façade preserves privacy and enhances summer comfort while maintaining urban alignment.

VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Matthieu Petiard
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Image 21 of 22
Section - Project
Section - Project
VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Matthieu Petiard

To reduce the load on the existing structure, a wooden frame was chosen, developed in collaboration with a local carpenter and a specialized engineering firm. The project highlights cypress wood, traditionally used in Provençal farmhouses, through laboratory testing to assess its mechanical properties and explore the potential for a sustainable local supply chain.

VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Matthieu Petiard

The prefabrication of façades in a workshop helped minimize construction disturbances in a dense urban environment. This project thus presents an innovative model for sustainable densification in the heart of Marseille, addressing contemporary housing challenges.

VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture - Image 6 of 22
© Matthieu Petiard

Project gallery

About this office
Tout Va Bien architecture
Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentFrance

Cite: "VPA Townhouse Rehabilitation and Elevation / Tout Va Bien architecture" 25 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028134/vpa-townhouse-rehabilitation-and-elevation-tout-va-bien-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

