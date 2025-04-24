Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton

AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton

Save

AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography, GardenAI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 3 of 20AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Interior PhotographyAI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 5 of 20AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Germany
  • Architects: Sauerbruch Hutton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jan Bitter
  • Lead Team: Andrew Kiel
  • Architects Team: Louisa Hutton, Matthias Sauerbruch, Andrew Kiel, Falco Herrmann, Christian Alexander Seidel, Philipp Feldbacher, Stefan Fuhlrott, Sara Garcia Santi, Denis Kolesnikov, Anna Luise Pfau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schlaich Bergermann und Partner GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Innius RR GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Fire Protection: hhpberlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: dipol Licht & Architektur Part GmbH
  • Project Management: Ernst2 Architekten AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Building Physics: Drees & Sommer SE
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. With this temporary pavilion for an exhibition on artificial intelligence, the Experimenta Ensemble gains an additional center for information.

Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 14 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 3 of 20
© Jan Bitter

The Experimenta square on Heilbronn's Kraneninsel, which is already urbanistically defined by the Hagenbucher warehouse, the striking extension building and the banks of the Neckar, is now completed on the west side by the curved façade of the AI Pavilion. With a light canopy, under which stepped platforms invite you to linger or discuss, the building acts as a kind of modern 'stoa' within this 'knowledge forum'.

Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Interior Photography
© Jan Bitter

The building gets its characteristic shape from a sequence of concave outer walls that react to the crowns of the surrounding trees. Inside, these circular segments structure the exhibition, which is gradually revealed to visitors as they move through the space. The curved, translucent entrance facade brings gentle daylight into the exhibition and lets the interior shine out at night. On the side facing away from the square, a panoramic window opens between the wall elements and stages the view over the Neckar Canal. Passers-by can enter into a dialogue with the AI ​​and its surroundings through an interactive light installation on the facade.

Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 15 of 20
Section A
Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 8 of 20
© Jan Bitter

The lightweight, element-based wooden construction was completely prefabricated. The floor slab, ceiling, and the curved wall elements are made of cross-laminated timber, the serial T-supports are made of glued laminated timber. The facade made of identical polycarbonate lightweight panels illustrates the temporary character of the pavilion. All connections of all elements can be undone and reassembled. This makes it possible to replace individual parts or even flexibly erect and reuse them at different locations. The renewable building material wood binds CO2 in the long term, the use of lightweight materials as well as prefabrication and elementisation, leads to efficient use of materials and facilitates the recyclability of the components. The conscious use of ageing materials and the acceptance of natural decay point to a new aesthetic of sustainability.

Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter

By contrasting the ephemerality of artificial intelligence with a sensually tangible space and the feel of a natural material, the pavilion expands the thematic field of its exhibition and presents itself as a building that points to the future.

Save this picture!
AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton - Image 5 of 20
© Jan Bitter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Experimenta-Platz, 74072 Heilbronn, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sauerbruch Hutton
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsGermany
Cite: "AI Pavilion / Sauerbruch Hutton" 24 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028132/ai-pavilion-sauerbruch-hutton> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags