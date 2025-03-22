Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Germany
  • Architects: Kidz Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruben Movsisian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  SLV, Wayfair
  • Lead Architects: Ruben Movsisian
  • Design Team: Yulia Tsuglenok, Tatyana Kurochkina
  • Country: Germany
Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ruben Movsisian

Text description provided by the architects. Funky Ramen is a unique restaurant located in Düsseldorf, born from the vision of an experienced sushi chef who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants. After building expertise through his own sushi delivery business, he with his business partner decided to take their passion to the next level. In collaboration with Kidz Studio, they transformed a 200-square-meter space into an exceptional dining destination inspired by the anime Samurai Champloo. This anime, which blends Edo-period traditions with street culture elements like graffiti and hip-hop, served as the foundation for the restaurant's aesthetic and conceptual design.

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop, Shelving, Chair
© Ruben Movsisian
Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Plan
Plan
Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Ruben Movsisian

The restaurant's interior reflects the personalities of the anime's three main characters: Jin, a calm and wise samurai; Mugen, an impulsive and free-spirited samurai; and Fuu, the determined young woman who unites them. These traits are represented in three distinct zones. The blue zone, inspired by Jin, exudes calmness and sophistication with its sturdy wooden tables and exposed brick walls, creating an atmosphere perfect for savoring sushi. The red zone, embodying Mugen's energy, features raw and handcrafted materials like concrete blocks, stone, and hand-painted red cushions, fostering a casual, dynamic space for enjoying ramen. The neutral zone, representing Fuu, is simple and welcoming, with white walls, linen curtains, and minimalistic seating for relaxed, everyday dining.

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair
© Ruben Movsisian

The design embraces imperfection and authenticity, reflecting the restaurant's "funky" ethos. During the renovation, historical architectural elements were preserved, such as exposed brick walls with partially removed plaster and uneven textures, adding character and a sense of timelessness. Linen screens in the dining area display projections of scenes from Samurai Champloo, immersing guests in the concept. Lighting is carefully tailored to enhance each zone's ambiance, with features like a sunset effect created with spotlights and iridescent film in the red zone.

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ruben Movsisian
Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ruben Movsisian

The layout fosters interaction and transparency. A large opening connects the ramen kitchen to the main dining area, allowing guests to observe the preparation process. In the staircase area, a custom-shaped window offers a view of the sushi station, framed with red acrylic to add drama and emphasize the craftsmanship of the chefs. The staircase also leads to the restrooms, integrating functionality with thematic design.

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Image 12 of 24
© Ruben Movsisian

Symbolism is woven throughout the space to highlight the relationship between the two samurai, Jin and Mugen. Red lines run through the blue zone, and blue ropes connect seating in the red zone, representing unity and mutual influence. Every detail reinforces the narrative of blending differences to create harmony. Funky Ramen combines historical charm, modern aesthetics, and thematic storytelling to offer a dining experience that is both visually and emotionally engaging. It blends tradition, innovation, and the beauty of imperfection, making it a standout destination in Düsseldorf's culinary scene.

Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick
© Ruben Movsisian

Project location

Address: Münsterstraße 33, Düsseldorf, Germany

Kidz Studio
Concrete, Brick

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Germany

"Funky Ramen Restaurant / Kidz Studio" 22 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

