World
  House X / Bojaus Arquitectura

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Valdemorillo, Spain
  • Architects: Bojaus Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Asín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Blas Recio e Hijos s.l., Dica, Indoamerican Parquet, Piedras Campaspero
  • Authors: Ignacio Senra Fernández-Miranda, Elisa Sequeros Monzón
  • Design Team: Jorge Gabaldón, Javier Luque
  • Engineering: Bernabeu Ingeniero
  • Project Management: Ignacio Buzzanca Casasús
  • Project Year: 2022
  • Built Area: 220 m²
  • Site Area: 2000 m²
  • Materials: Hormigón – paredes exteriores interiores y techos, piedra caliza – suelos exteriores, baños, madera de roble – suelos interiores, madera de nogal – puertas y armarios, aluminio y madera – carpintería exterior
  • City: Valdemorillo
  • Country: Spain
House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 6 of 39
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. The X house arises from the conflict between a beautiful landscape and the will to inhabit it. This conflict is faced with a determined intention to construct a new element "of" the landscape, not "in" the landscape. Like the ancient fortresses or the houses of Monsanto in Portugal, the house aspires to integrate as radically as possible with the environment that embraces it.

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Asín

The rocky terrain on which the house sits is characterized by gentle topography and the imposing presence of a centenary oak surrounded by holm oaks and cork oaks that grow among large granite boulders. Among all these stony and vegetative elements and learning from the Ugalde house by Coderch, the house manages to find its place with a layout in the shape of an X that accommodates the program in the rugged landscape, while framing the views of those features from its interior.

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 4 of 39
© Luis Asín
House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 32 of 39
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

Entirely built from concrete made on-site with local aggregates, the house proposes permanence and useful life as alternatives to a sustainability often summarized in immediate images. The 50 cm thick walls are handcrafted using layers of 60 cm in height that integrate insulation between the inner and outer leaves.

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 25 of 39
© Luis Asín
House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 22 of 39
© Luis Asín
House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Image 26 of 39
© Luis Asín

The result is a wall of large isolated blocks that remain exposed inside and outside the house. Against an average of 50 years of useful life, a house is built to last generations, a house deeply rooted in the landscape like the granite boulders and the trees that surround it.

House X / Bojaus Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Asín

Project gallery

About this office
Bojaus Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Cite: "House X / Bojaus Arquitectura" [Casa X / Bojaus Arquitectura] 19 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

