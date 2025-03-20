BS Hof House / Alpina Architects

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nova Ponente, a small town in the province of Bolzano, sits nestled among the mountains at an altitude of 1,300 metres above sea level. Home to around 4,000 people, it is also where our client, the protagonist of this story, was born and raised—at BS Hof, the family farmstead, surrounded by animals and nature. As she grew older, the need for a space of her own, where she could live with her future family, became clear. Yet, the desire to remain connected to this place, to continue being part of the farm's daily life, was the foundation upon which this project was built.

Existing Condition - BS Hof was built in 1850, as inscribed on the first, the main beam supporting the wooden roof, and as depicted in the family crest painted above the entrance. Since then, the farmstead has thrived in close harmony with nature, sustained by the animals that inhabit it. Over time, additional structures—such as the barn and stables—have been added around the main house, forming a small cluster of buildings that give the ensemble its distinctive village within a village feel. A defining characteristic of these traditional farmsteads is the contrast in materials: the main house, built in stone, is plastered, while the secondary structures are wooden, creating a clear visual hierarchy among the volumes. BS Hof follows this tradition. It unfolds over three levels, harmoniously embedded into the sloping terrain. The lowest level houses the cellars, the first floor is dedicated to the living areas (stube and kitchen), while the bedrooms are located on the upper floor.

Needs and Functional Program - As time passed and the family grew, a new need emerged: to create a dedicated space for the farmer's daughter, allowing her to continue living within the farmstead while maintaining her independence. The initial idea was to divide the house into two, with the parents remaining on the first floor and the second floor, along with a newly added attic, allocated to the daughter. However, as the project developed, the design evolved far beyond what the clients had originally envisioned.

Settlement Concept - The project began with a careful analysis of the existing structure, the built context surrounding the farmstead, and the landscape in which it is deeply rooted. Initial design attempts followed the client's suggestions, including plans to raise the roof to create additional living space. However, it soon became clear that this approach would disrupt the proportions of the farmhouse, diluting its original character and stripping it of its innate grace. A new approach was needed—one that would address the functional requirements without compromising the essence of the existing structure. After extensive research and conceptual sketches, an alternative solution emerged: rather than building upwards, the design capitalised on the natural slope of the terrain to introduce a new volume at the level of the farm's upper floor, which was traditionally used as a sleeping area. Like a carefully grafted extension, the new structure anchors itself to the existing building, generating something entirely new. While internally connected to the farmhouse's second floor, the addition extends northwards, maintaining a delicate balance between integration and separation. A circular patio is introduced between the old and the new, acting as a transitional space. Within this composition of interconnected volumes, it became evident that the new home needed its own distinct identity—a new chapter in the story of BS Hof. The resulting design presents a striking triangular form, evoking the archetypal shape of a hut. It rises from the landscape with clarity and confidence, declaring: I am here too.

Project - The design is rooted in a simple yet powerful idea: to expand the farmhouse by adding a new volume alongside the existing one, preserving its characteristic form, geometry, and proportions. Following traditional practices, the extension grows horizontally rather than vertically, deliberately distinguishing itself from the original structure. A round patio mediates the transition between old and new, symbolising the union of past and future. This central space becomes the heart of the project—an enclosed yet open area where the vast landscape is framed, embracing the sky within a perfect circle. The connection between the old and new volumes is articulated through a flat-roofed structure, which houses the main entrance. A staircase, enclosed between two walls, guides visitors from the farmhouse's historic entrance up to the serene space of the patio. From here, an internal distribution corridor separates the living and sleeping areas. The former sleeping quarters within the historic farmhouse are transformed into living spaces, with all existing openings preserved. A central core is introduced, housing a stove, kitchen, pantry, and a staircase leading to an alpina architects mezzanine in the attic. From this elevated space, once sealed-off gable ends are now glazed, framing panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

The extension, on the other hand, accommodates the home's more private areas. A corridor leads to two bedrooms, designed for the future children, while a staircase at the far end ascends to the uppermost level—the most distinctive element of the project. Here, the master bedroom and en-suite bathroom are housed within a warm, enveloping wooden interior, evoking the primal comfort of a cabin. Externally, the circular patio becomes the focal point of the design. From its edge, a striking concrete viewing frame extends towards the landscape, anchoring itself to the farmhouse. This loggia-terrace serves as a privileged vantage point, strategically opening to offer breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Through this architectural gesture, the project asserts its presence, respectful yet bold, establishing a harmonious dialogue between past and present. Here, the observer becomes part of the landscape, immersed in the raw beauty of the Alpine surroundings. It is in this moment, within this space, that past and future embrace, offering a place for reflection and quiet contemplation.

Materials - Material choices for the extension remain firmly rooted in tradition. Timber is the predominant material, used both structurally and as cladding. The new volume, with its distinctive pitched roof, is clad in untreated larch slats, which will naturally weather to a silvery-grey over time.

In contrast, the base of the structure, the flat-roofed connection, and the patio are realised in sandblasted exposed concrete. This treatment gives the concrete a raw, textured quality, reminiscent of natural stone, as it reveals the porphyry aggregates embedded within. The resulting three-dimensional surface catches the light in dynamic ways, adding depth and character to the material.

Through its carefully considered use of materials and its respectful yet confident architectural language, the project for BS Hof extends the farmstead's story—honouring its past while shaping its future.