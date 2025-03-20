Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures

Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, ChairCité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Image 3 of 21Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Image 4 of 21Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairCité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Renovation
France
  • Program: Renovation of an apartment in a former foundry
  • Client: Private
  • Construction Budget: 180,000 € including tax
  • General Contractor : Ahmed ELGAMASY
  • Country: France
Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Mesnil Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Cité Griset, a former 19th-century foundry, lies an apartment made up of numerous rooms and whose layout may be considered somewhat cluttered and eclectic manner.

Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Image 4 of 21
© Mesnil Studio
Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Image 3 of 21
© Mesnil Studio

The renovation aims to simplify the existing layout by consolidating the support functions into a technical zone on the second level, thereby freeing up the living spaces and opening up cross views. The first step involves removing the walls of the old freight elevator, which are replaced by a double steel column frame left exposed, echoing the metalwork of the former factory.

Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Image 20 of 21
Plan
Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink
© Mesnil Studio

The newly opened space benefits the kitchen, which extends into the pantry, now accessible through the former elevator opening. A work surface appears to float, suspended from the columns, emphasizing the horizontal lines of the design and cleverly concealing the fridge, the only vertical element. The dining area and double living room now fully take advantage of the large windows that overlook the courtyard and its brick columns. In the sleeping area, the corridor connecting the suite to the dining room is marked by a generous glass partition, allowing natural light to flood the space.

Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Mesnil Studio
Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Wood
© Mesnil Studio

Opposite, in response to the geometry of the room, a full-length mirrored dressing room has been installed.

Cité Griset Apartment / Mesnil Architectures - Interior Photography, Wood
© Mesnil Studio

Project location

Address:Paris, France

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
