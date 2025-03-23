Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Lantern House / NAW Studio

The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, ConcreteThe Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, StairsThe Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, ConcreteThe Lantern House / NAW Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Lantern House / NAW Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: NAW Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DinhR
  • Lead Architects: NAW
  • Design Team: Le Huu Ha, Nguyen Pham Quoc Duy, Nguyen Quoc Bao, Dinh Binh Nguyen
  • Country: Vietnam
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Image 6 of 25
© DinhR

Text description provided by the architects. The problem set for Naw Studio this time is to create a home for a family in which the homeowner has a great love and many karmas associated with modern Japanese architecture throughout their youth journey. And from the initial concept sketches in that spirit, the Lantern was born.

The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Exterior Photography
© DinhR

In the midst of the bustling new urban area of Hoa Xuan, The Lantern is designed to create a feeling of peace, in the form of modern architecture. With a basic square area of 100m2, facing East and West with many impacts of the typical climate of the Central region, the house must optimize space, but still have to create a connection between nature and people, and at the same time perfectly meet the living needs of a family of 4. The east facade of the house is a simple but meaningful combination of shapes. As a game of materials, the setbacks and hollow solid walls are arranged purposefully, helping to regulate light and take advantage of natural ventilation. Most importantly, the effect of catching the early sunlight on the materials will be extremely eye-catching.

The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room
© DinhR
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Image 20 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© DinhR

The space inside the house does not have a traditional living room, instead, the kitchen and backyard play the central role of connection, so the whole family gathers together. The ground floor opens to a spacious space with an adjacent kitchen, directly connected to the backyard - the heart and lungs of the house, becoming the place where life and nature intersect, keeping the space always airy and fresh. The upper floors are designed as open spaces, helping to increase the connection between floors and create a more spacious visual effect. The system of doors and openings is arranged appropriately along with the backyard to circulate natural air, perfectly regulating the microclimate inside the house.

The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Image 18 of 25
© DinhR
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© DinhR
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Image 24 of 25
Axonometric
The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© DinhR

Overall, the house is a harmonious combination of modern Japanese architectural style and Vietnamese climatic conditions. Not only is it a place to live, but it also reflects the spirit of simple living, connecting family and nature, bringing a gentle and relaxing living space in the heart of Da Nang.

The Lantern House / NAW Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© DinhR

