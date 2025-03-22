G House / PIN Architects

+ 23

Houses • Türkiye Architects: PIN Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 125 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: İbrahim Özbunar

Lead Architects: Salih Kucuktuna, Fikret Sungay, Ekin Arslan Bahçeci, Batuhan Demirkaya, Çaglar Biber

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. G House is a minimalist, ecologically sustainable residence designed to coexist with its natural surroundings in the Gökçeovacık region of Muğla, Turkey. Positioned on a rocky slope overlooking Göcek Island, the house offers a seamless connection to nature while maintaining a low-impact footprint. The initial site visit took place on a rainy January day, setting the tone for the project's deep engagement with the landscape. The terrain, shaped by thousands of years of rainwater erosion, consists of limestone rock formations, olive trees, and a dense natural cover. The project sought to respect and preserve this unique ecosystem while designing a functional, comfortable, and aesthetically refined living space.

G House is a single-story, 75 m² steel-frame building with an additional 50 m² terrace. The house follows a rectangular layout parallel to the valley's slope, with its narrow facade angled to optimize sea views. Designed with minimal intervention in nature, the house is supported by individual foundation pieces without extensive excavation or retaining walls. No artificial landscaping was introduced, and the vegetation remains undisturbed.

G House operates with a self-sufficient infrastructure. Water is collected in a dedicated tank, and energy needs are met through solar panels. Despite its full-glass facade, the building's design and orientation have minimized the need for air conditioning. The architecture emphasizes a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, reinforcing the idea of being in nature rather than simply observing it.

Internally, the house follows an open-plan scheme, maximizing its compact footprint. The layout consists of a living area, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and storage niches. Circulation spaces double as functional areas, incorporating built-in storage and washbasin niches. Instead of conventional partitions or doors, the house maintains visual continuity throughout. A kitchen island and fireplace subtly define a spatial organization. Surrounding eaves and terraces further enhance the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces.

A key challenge of the project was balancing budget constraints with high-quality architecture. Constructing in a rugged, sloped terrain required innovative solutions and close collaboration between architects, engineers, and builders. From the earliest stages, design decisions were made in consultation with the construction team to ensure feasibility. The process emphasized efficiency, material selection, and experience-driven architecture.

G House represents a contemporary approach to rural living, where environmental, technological, and economic factors converge. As global interest in sustainable lifestyles grows, rural migration is becoming an increasingly viable choice. Advances in off-grid living solutions, organic farming, and permaculture are making self-sufficient rural homes more attractive. In this context, G House embodies a model of modern, sustainable, and aesthetically refined countryside living.

Beyond its physical presence, G House is an architectural statement about the relationship between human habitation and nature. By employing recyclable materials, a minimalist footprint, and a design philosophy that prioritizes experience over dominance, the house offers a temporary yet meaningful existence in its environment. It serves as a retreat that both protects from and embraces nature—an architectural paradox that ultimately defines its essence.