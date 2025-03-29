In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Each space is a miniature city. Between the facade and the horizontal surface, between the inside and outside the wall, is the separation between the world and the heart. All flows occur here, finding a subtle balance between chasing and stopping, and the days are also in these gaps, silently changing the scenery and us. Perhaps, real life has never been about arrival, but walking with time and meeting oneself.

In this space, achromatic black, white, and gray are used as the keynotes to create a modern background, supplemented by the unique texture of hand-made paint to embellish the area, superimposing the warmth of the touch. Through asymmetrical cabinets and shelves, light and space reflect each other.

In terms of design technique, a short wall is used at the entrance to keep sightlines and light on both sides transparent, and floors of different materials are used to create an entrance space. A travertine column is placed in the center of the home, with it as the axis, allowing the unique texture of natural materials to bridge different areas.