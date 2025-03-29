Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design

In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, Glass, ConcreteIn Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteIn Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Image 4 of 21In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, WoodIn Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Taiwan
  • Interior Designers: Degree Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivan Chuang
  • Lead Architects: TSENG, CHIH-HAO
In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Ivan Chuang

Text description provided by the architects. Each space is a miniature city. Between the facade and the horizontal surface, between the inside and outside the wall, is the separation between the world and the heart. All flows occur here, finding a subtle balance between chasing and stopping, and the days are also in these gaps, silently changing the scenery and us. Perhaps, real life has never been about arrival, but walking with time and meeting oneself.

In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete
© Ivan Chuang

In this space, achromatic black, white, and gray are used as the keynotes to create a modern background, supplemented by the unique texture of hand-made paint to embellish the area, superimposing the warmth of the touch. Through asymmetrical cabinets and shelves, light and space reflect each other.

In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Image 6 of 21
© Ivan Chuang
In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Image 4 of 21
© Ivan Chuang

In terms of design technique, a short wall is used at the entrance to keep sightlines and light on both sides transparent, and floors of different materials are used to create an entrance space. A travertine column is placed in the center of the home, with it as the axis, allowing the unique texture of natural materials to bridge different areas.

In Between Micro Flow Space Residence / Degree Design - Interior Photography, Glass, Concrete
© Ivan Chuang

