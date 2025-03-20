GLASS STAR Eyewear Shop / RVMN

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Glass Star, located in Seongjeong-dong, Cheonan, is an eyewear store that has remained in the same place for many years. With a diverse customer base, it offers a wide range of brands, from those favored by young customers to children's and sports eyewear. As a result, it is a welcoming space where people of all ages can visit, connect, and shop comfortably. Our journey began with a question: how can we effectively express the 'diversity' that defines Glass Star? Eyeglasses are a familiar object, yet when you think about them more deeply, they reveal something fascinating. Wiping a pair of glasses clears a blurry view, gradually brightening one's vision, as if unveiling an entirely new world within the frame.

This essential characteristic of eyewear—its ability to offer a "varied spectacle"—became the foundation of our concept. We envisioned an immersive retail space where customers could appreciate glasses like art pieces, as if visiting an exhibition. This idea materialized as "Spectacle Scenery," a concept that transforms the experience of browsing eyewear into an extraordinary visual journey beyond the ordinary.

The store, measuring approximately 160 square meters, had to be renovated while maintaining the existing lens zone. To ensure a seamless integration between the lens zone and the newly designed space, we adopted a contrasting White & Black tone-and-manner approach. This allows customers to intuitively distinguish between the eyewear sales area and the lens sales area upon entering the store.

The display approach is minimal yet effective. To encapsulate Glass Star's diversity, we employed a clean and streamlined design language. This ensures that customers can navigate the store effortlessly and find what they need without confusion. At the center of the space, two semi-circular island displays reflect the structural essence of eyewear in a simple yet refined way. Overhead, circular Barrisol lighting enhances focus and creates depth, adding character to the store. The walls are structured to represent the assembly process of eyeglasses, naturally segmenting the space and allowing each brand to be displayed within its designated section. While the display method remains clear and straightforward, the geometric forms introduce a dynamic visual experience. As customers move through the space, they encounter a variety of perspectives—much like strolling through a gallery—turning an ordinary shopping trip into an immersive and unique encounter.

The facade was designed to maximize visibility, making the interior easily noticeable from the outside. In a landscape filled with vibrant signage, Glass Star's clean and open facade ensures the store stands out, naturally drawing the attention of passersby. The design itself becomes a signature element of the brand.

For materials, we balanced contrasting tones while introducing warmth to soften the overall ambiance. Wood HPL and stone flooring were chosen to provide a natural, grounded feel, adding warmth amidst the cooler tones. Additionally, acrylic benches were placed alongside the central island displays, offering a comfortable spot for visitors to pause and rest—just like taking a break while exploring an art gallery. Through this renovation, we aim to redefine Glass Star's brand image for existing customers while creating an unforgettable experience for first-time visitors—one that lingers in their memory long after they leave.